B.League: Thirdy Ravena delivers for San-en, Ray Parks sinks crucial FTs in Nagoya win

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena sustained his fine play to lead the San-En NeoPhoenix in taking down the Toyama Grouses, 102-92, in the 2022-23 Japan B.League on Wednesday at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Coming off the All-Star break, Ravena delivered an all-around performance with 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and a steal as the NeoPhoenix scored their second straight win to improve to a 14-16 record.

Besides the Gilas Pilipinas star, former NBA player Kyle O’Quinn posted 24 points, 13 boards, and seven dimes. Ryusei Sasaki had 14 points and nine assists, while Kosuke Kanamaru added 13 markers on 3-of-4 shooting from deep.

Toyama suffered its sixth straight loss with a 6-24 card with Brice Johnson carrying the cudgels of his team with 30 points and 13 rebounds, coming off the bench.

WRIGHT, PARKS TRIUMPH

Meanwhile, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Matthew Wright led their respective teams to big wins coming off a short break.

Parks sealed their third straight win by sinking two crucial free throws with 27 seconds left in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ 84-77 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic for their third straight win at Matsue City Gymnasium.

The Filipino-American import posted nine points and 10 rebounds. Scott Eatherton led the way with 19 points and 11 boards, as Takumi Saito and Coty Clarke had 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Nagoya improved to a 22-8 record, ending Shimane’s nine-game win streak. The latter slid to 23-7 despite the efforts of Nick Kay and Perrin Bufford, who had 25 and 23 markers, respectively.

Wright, on the other hand, unloaded 13 points, seven assists, and three rebounds as the Kyoto Hannaryz beat Osaka Evessa, 87-77, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Aside from the Filipino-Canadian shooter, who made two crucial assists to protect their lead down the stretch, Cheick Diallo also led the way with 26 points and 13 rebounds as Kyoto improved to 12-18.

SHIGA LOSES

However, Kiefer Ravena couldn’t stop the Shiga Lakes’ 13th straight defeat as they fell to the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 88-78, at Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Ravena struggled with eight points but dished out eight assists. Jordan Hamilton exploded for 28 points but the Lakes dropped to 4-26.

Dwight Ramos served a one-game suspension for missing the All-Star due to his right ankle injury in Levanga Hokkaido’s 85-70 loss to Utsunomiya Brex at Hokkai Kita-yale.

Ramos missed his 19th straight game as Levanga dropped to 7-23. In the games without the Gilas star, Hokkaido lost 15 matches.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings, who signed Carl Tamayo last week, have yet to activate their newest Filipino import but they improved to 22-8 after beating Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 76-64 at the Okinawa Arena.

