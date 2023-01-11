B.League: Thirdy Ravena posts double-double, San-En snaps skid

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena delivered a double-double performance to end the San-En NeoPhoenix’s four-game skid after a come-from-behind 97-79 victory over Niigata Albirex BB in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season on Wednesday at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena unleashed six of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and dished out 10 assists on top of two rebounds, and two steals to bring back the winning ways of San-En, which dominated Niigata in the payoff period, 23-8.

Kyle O’Quinn also showed the way for the NeoPhoenix with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Kosuke Kanamaru and Kazuki Hosokawa chipped in 15 markers each.

San-En improved to a 13-16 record.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. played a big role in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ second straight win as they dominated Kiefer Ravena and the skidding Shiga Lakes, 85-62, at Dolphins Arena.

Parks got the better of his former college rival, Ravena with nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 21 points, 12 boards, and three dimes to rise to a 21-8 card.

Ravena struggled, missing all his nine shots and only had two assists and two steals in 24 minutes of play as Shiga absorbed its 12th consecutive loss, sliding to 4-25.

Meanwhile. Matthew Wright had 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists but Kyoto Hannaryz fell to Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 94-87, at Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

Wright and the Hannaryz dropped to an 11-18 slate before the All-Star weekend.

Dwight Ramos, who was ruled out of the All-Star, missed his 18th straight game due to his right ankle sprain as Levanga Hokkaido (7-22) dropped its fifth straight game at the hands of Alvark Tokyo, 81-62, at Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next