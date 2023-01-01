B.League: Thirdy Ravena scores 14 but San-en falls to Chiba

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena delivered 14 points as a starter but the San-En NeoPhoenix suffered an 85-69 loss to the Chiba Jets in the 2022-23 B.League season on Sunday at Funabashi Arena.
Ravena played 33 minutes with a starting nod and had four assists, three rebounds, and a steal but the NeoPhoenix couldn’t stop the Jets, who completed a weekend sweep to start the year 2023.
San-En kept Chiba within striking distance in the first three quarters, entering the payoff period with a seven-point deficit, 58-51.
However, Chiba scored six unanswered points to open the final quarter, stretching the lead to 13, 64-51, and never looking back to win back-to-back games against San-En and tighten its hold of the league lead with a 22-4 record.
Yuki Togashi delivered the goods for the Jets with 28 points, nine assists, and three steals, while Christopher Smith added 17 points.
The NeoPhoenix slid to a 12-14 record after losing two consecutive matches, following a 100-70 loss to the Jets on Saturday.
Kyle O’Quinn also scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Isaiah Hicks and Ryusei Sasaki chipped in 13 points each.
Ravena, who led the way for San-En, was the lone Filipino cager in division 1 to play on New Year’s day.
