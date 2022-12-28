Bachmann is chair, PSC board just one commish short 

Richard “Dickie’’ Bachmann has been named chair of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), a job that landed him at the forefront of the nation’s progressive sports agenda.

Not only does the current UAAP basketball commissioner need to chart the grassroots development programs of the country, Bachmann will have to deal with over a thousand national athletes from at least 70 sports and their leaders to ensure the continuing success of Philippine campaigns overseas.

The appointment paper of Bachmann, the Alaska team’s governor in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) before the franchise was sold to Converge, reached the offices of the government sports agency on Wednesday.

“I just heard the news,” the 54-year-old Bachmann, who is vacationing with his family in the United States, told the Inquirer in a message as he takes over from Jose Emmanuel “Noli’’ Eala, who served the agency for just four months after taking office last Sept. 1.

‘Huge honor’

He flies home on Dec. 30 and will issue a statement before then. Bachmann reports for work on Jan. 3.

“It’s a huge honor, and I would like to thank the President [Marcos] for his trust and confidence,” Bachmann added.

His appointment was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin as early as Dec. 23, based on a document obtained by the Inquirer.Eala, a former PBA Commissioner and executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), was appointed during the term of former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, something which many feel led to his short stint.

“My brief stint gave me an opportunity to serve with passion,” Eala said in a statement. “With all humility, I can say that I gave dignity and respect to the position and worked tirelessly for Philippine sports.”

Track record

Just like Eala, Bachmann, who has a business management degree from La Salle, has a lengthy track record in sports administration. After serving as team manager and governor of the Alaska Aces, the former La Salle player is presently the chair of the PBA 3×3 and UAAP basketball commissioner.

Bachmann is likewise involved in the organizing committee of the 2023 Fiba (International Basketball Federation) World Cup that the Philippines is set to host with Indonesia and Japan later next year.A member of Alaska’s Grand Slam-winning team in 1996, Bachmann said he will talk to all the heads of the agencies and organizations he is currently involved with like Al Panlilio of the SBP, Rebo Saguisag of the UAAP and Willie Marcial of the PBA.Joining Bachmann in the board are fencing Olympian Walter Torres and Edward Hayco, who will sit as commissioners along with Bong Coo and a fourth one to be named later. INQ

