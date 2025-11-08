Bajaj Group Pays Tribute to its Founder Shri Jamnalal Bajaj on His 136th Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj (1889–1942), the Bajaj Group, under the leadership of Chairman Shri Kushagra Bajaj and Shri Shishir Bajaj, released a special commemorative video celebrating the life and legacy of its illustrious founder, a man whose humility, courage and purpose continue to define India’s moral and industrial spirit even today.



The short film, titled “The Spirit of Self-Reliant India,” traces the remarkable journey of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj from his humble beginnings in Kashi Ka Baas village of Sikar, Rajasthan, to his transformative meeting with Mahatma Gandhi in 1915, and his lifelong commitment to India’s freedom, Swadeshi, Khadi, and nation-building.



“Shri Jamnalal Bajaj was not just a successful industrialist – he was a visionary patriot who lived for the country’s progress and self-reliance,” said Shri Kushagra Bajaj, the great grandson of Late Shri Jamnalal Bajaj.

“As we remember him today, we rededicate ourselves to the same values of integrity, innovation and service that he stood for. His ideals continue to inspire every generation of the Bajaj family and businesses.”



The tribute video highlights key milestones from his extraordinary life

His adoption by Seth Bachhraj of Wardha , Maharashtra which set him on the path of trade and entrepreneurship.

His close association with Mahatma Gandhi , who affectionately called him “his fifth son.”

His leadership in promoting Khadi, Swadeshi, and equality , including the historic moment when he opened the doors of the Laxminarayan Temple in Wardha to the untouchables first time in India.

His establishment of first Indian-owned full-fledged sugar mill at Gola Gokarannath, Uttar Pradesh in 1931, a milestone that laid the foundation for India’s modern sugar industry and embodied the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

His donation of land in Wardha for Sevagram Ashram, where Gandhiji lived from 1936-1948, became a nucleus of India’s freedom movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shishir Bajaj remarked, “My Grandfather Jamnalal ji’s life was his message, simple living, fearless service and unwavering faith in India’s potential. His contribution to industry, equality, and nation-building continues to inspire our collective vision at the Bajaj Group.”



The video closes with a powerful reminder that true freedom begins with self-reliance and service to others, a principle that continues to guide every Bajaj enterprise today.



Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s enduring values of truth, simplicity, compassion, and nationalism remain at the heart of the Bajaj Group’s philosophy, a legacy that spans nearly a century of service to India through industries, institutions and philanthropy.



Watch the commemorative film here: www.youtube.com/shorts/pb-J_zy78pY



About Bajaj Group

Founded by Shri Jamnalal Bajaj in 1926, the Bajaj Group is among India’s oldest and most respected conglomerates, with interests in sugar, energy, FMCG, philanthropy and more. Rooted in Gandhian ideals and driven by a commitment to nation-building, the Group continues to uphold its founder’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat through innovation, ethical leadership, and community development.