Bal David resigns as UST head coach after just one season

FILE–UST head coach Bal David.

FILE–UST head coach Bal David. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — Bal David has stepped down as head coach of University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball team, according to multiple reports.

The Varsitarian, the school’s official student publication, reported on Wednesday that David has tendered his resignation after just one season with the Growling Tigers.

UST’s organ also wrote that assistant coach Rodney Santos will stay as part of the coaching staff.

In David’s first year, UST won its opening game against Adamson but lost 13 straight games, reeling to the bottom of the standings of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament. 

The former PBA star, dubbed “The Flash”, took the coaching reins last July, two months before Season 85.

David, who was part of UST’s back-to-back title runs in 1993 and 94 UAAP seasons under the late Tigers coach Aric del Rosario, only lasted with the Tigers for six months.

After their final game last year, the former Ginebra cager took the blame for their last-place finish and told his players that no one will quit.

“We had a lot of struggles but I kept telling the kids not to quit. Struggles after struggles, so we have to be in the same direction. No one will quit, no one will give up,” David said in Filipino during the post-game.

He even added that UST won’t have a major revamp and he still prefers the “old school” way of recruiting.

The Tigers will have a different coach for the third straight season, following David’s sudden resignation.

UST had two different coaches in one year with Jinino Manansala taking charge in Season 84 after the infamous “Sorsogon bubble” fiasco that resulted in the exodus of key players and Aldin Ayo’s indefinite ban from coaching in the league.

