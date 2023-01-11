Bambol eyes repeal of PSTC law, wants NCC refurbished instead

Beyond the borders of two colossal sports facilities inside the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, stand vast tracts of land as far as the eye could see, undeveloped and parched under the sun.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol’’ Tolentino prefers to put together more venues for various sports on this sprawling farmland rather than witness the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) rise in Bagac, Bataan.

Republic Act No. 11214 or an act establishing a sports complex known as the PSTC has a proposed area in Bagac where a groundbreaking attended by no less than former President Rodrigo Duterte was held last year.

“We can just build more facilities around the existing facilities inside NCC (New Clark City),’’ Tolentino told the Inquirer staff in an exclusive interview recently.

The New Clark City Athletics Stadium is a multipurpose stadium with a track and field oval and a seating capacity of 20,000 while the New Clark City Aquatic Center is a swimming and diving venue with international standard specifications.

Competition venues

Both were built by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) as competition venues for the 30th Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines in 2019.

Not a few suggested that the PSTC, which has a capital outlay of P3.5 billion from the government as provided for by law, should be put up instead at NCC.

“The government spent billions [of pesos] for the two major venues for aquatics and athletics at NCC, we can just add more facilities whether it’s for martial arts or any other sports,’’ said Tolentino.

The PSTC will be managed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) with the title of the land to be transferred to the sports agency in accordance with the law either by grant, donation or payment of just compensation.

No consultation

The facilities that should comprise the PSTC are tennis courts, a football field, baseball/softball field, gymnastics center, multipurpose gymnasium, shooting range, velodrome, bowling center, beach volleyball courts and a rugby pitch, among others.

A multipurpose field including an archery range, BMX track and lawnballs/petanque field has likewise been penciled.

The entire complex should serve at least 39 sports, most of them Olympic disciplines, and will have an administration building, athletes and coaches dormitory, dining areas, conference halls, sports science building, medical center, weight training building, recreational hall, library, school buildings, worship/meditation room and villas for guests.

“We were not consulted when the law was passed. The POC being the end-user and a major stakeholder should have been consulted,’’ said Tolentino.

Hurt by delays

According to Tolentino, he already asked the support of his daughter, Cavite eighth district representative Aniela Tolentino, if the requirement is to repeal the law.

“The land should either be acquired through donation or by usufruct for the BCDA to be involved,’’ said Tolentino.

A usufruct agreement is a legal right accorded to a person or party that confers the temporary right to use and derive income or benefit from someone else’s property.

Since its groundbreaking in June 2022, construction on the proposed PSTC in Bagac has yet to take off, hurt by the delays on the change of leadership at the PSC.

Newly-appointed PSC Chair Richard Bachmann and Tolentino have already discussed the PSTC moving forward when they formally sat down on Saturday last week.

Tolentino emphasized that not all buildings stated in the law should be constructed since there are other facilities within NCC range such as baseball/softball fields, a football field and a golf course nearby.

Tolentino is convinced the PSTC would serve the athletes in the national team better if the sports facilities are erected around New Clark City.

