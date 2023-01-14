Beach volleyball competition set for return in NCAA Season 98

MANILA, Philippines—January 17 will mark the return of the beach volleyball event for the NCAA in its 98th season.

After being halted from Seasons 95 to 97, the sporting event will make its comeback for a one-week stretch.

The semi-finals and grand finals are slated on January 21.

The event will open with Lyceum and San Sebastian clashing in women’s play while men’s action will kick off with a matchup between Beda and San Sebastian.

A women’s beach volleyball finals rematch between the defending champions Red Lions and Perpetual Help will commence on the last day of eliminations (January 20). 

On the second day of the tournament, reigning titleholders Emilio Aguinaldo College will rekindle its finals rivalry with the Altas in men’s play.

The tournament will take place at Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

