BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water machines launch in Eastern India

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Mr. Sanjeev Rathi, MD of BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water, a unit of Gangnam Street Retail LLP, located in Faridabad, Hariyana, announced the commercial launch of its Ionized Healthy Water Machines in Eastern India at an event in Tollygunge Club, Kolkata.

BeethoSOL’s technology design, conceptualization and product research is carried out in South Korea and Japan and these machines possess certifications from the ISO, the United States, Europe, South Korea, Water Quality Association (WQA) and others.

Gangnam Street Retail LLP, the company with the strong credentials for the last 20 years are behind BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water, has already introduced its breakthrough technology products in India in the last quater of 2021. The company spoke about the 5 models which they have already introduced in the Indian market which has a impressive Product Road Map.

BeethoSOL comes with 3 precious life-giving properties i.e. strong Antioxidents as reflected in it’s high negative ORP (Oxidation Reduction Potential), natural Alkalinity, and Microclustered characteristic. BeethoSOL also comes with 2 add-on health-defining characteristics which are UV Light (Ray) Radiation process inside the machine and a Hydrogen content of upto 1,500 ppb. These machines enjoy immense competitive advantages like – 2 step dual filter, anti-scaling technology, 5- level filtration system, SMPS power control, customized pH setting and others. Despite of the above mentioned technological and design superiority, BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water machines are the most cost-optimized compared to other comparable machines available in the Indian market.