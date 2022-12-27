Best iPhone 14 cases 2022: Also for Plus, Pro and Pro Max

The excitement of unboxing a brand-new iPhone is tempered only by the fear of immediately dropping it. Just ask this guy. Got hands as clumsy as his? It’s probably wise to clad your handset in one of the best iPhone 14 cases.

Even if you’re not unwrapping one while surrounded by TV news crews, protection is the best form of prevention. After all, you’d rather shell up than shell out for replacement back glass. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best armour for your new Apple smartphone.

From simple skins to hardcore covers, the list below features wraps for every preference and price range. We’ve included options which fit the standard iPhone 14, as well as the Plus, Pro and Pro Max. So whichever model you’ve picked from Apple’s flagship line-up in 2022, you’ll find something here to keep it safe. Still best to open it away from the cameras, mind.

Our pick of the best iPhone 14 cases

Mous Limitless 5.0

Mous likes to demonstrate the durability of its cases by hurling them from great heights. We don’t recommend doing the same with a brand-spanking iPhone 14. But if your handset somehow gets airborne, this Limitless shell should cushion the landing. Durable polycarbonate provides everyday protection, while AiroShock insulation absorbs the impact of drops. Concerned about the camera bump? Raised edges front and rear shield your device’s delicate bits. Shipped in six styles, each is MagSafe ready and features slots to loop in a wrist strap.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

Apple’s design department hasn’t ripped up the rulebook with the iPhone 14. Still, it remains natty enough in all its guises. And if you’re keen to show off your mobile without sacrificing its safety or MagSafe compatibility, try this official Clear Case. Made to measure, the polycarbonate shell is simple, see-through and scratch-resistant. Besides revealing the iPhone inside, it also sports a magnetic ring that aligns perfectly with your blower’s own, mirroring its attractive properties.

Native Union Clic (Re)Classic

What feels like cowskin and sounds like a Kanye album? YATAY: a plant-based material that’s hand-crafted in Italy, using less water and with lower carbon emissions than the production of genuine leather. It’s also more durable than PU alternatives. And it’s what coats this collab between Native Union and Coronet. Together with a recycled frame and microfibre lining, the cross-hatched wrap proves that premium protection doesn’t have to hurt the planet. Or its bovine inhabitants.

Mujjo Full Leather Case

A lesson in slender sophistication, Mujjo’s leather case fits your iPhone 14 like a glove. And, like a well-made mitten, its full-grain exterior is designed to gain character as it ages, taking on the patina of life in your palm. Unlike most mitts, it’s also MagSafe compatible and features metal buttons for responsive toggling. Treat it right and it could last a lifetime. Or at least a few upgrade cycles.

Speck Presidio2

Sweaty palms can make it hard to find purchase. But they can also leave moisture behind, encouraging microscopic nasties to breed on the back of your blower. Get a grip and banish bacteria with Speck’s slim but sturdy shell. Inverted channels give your fingertips something to cling to, while a Microban coating reduces smelly microbes by up to 99%. And if your clammy hands still let slip, air pockets around the case’s perimeter can protect it from drops of 13ft.

Wave Case

A new iPhone 14 will set you back plenty, but covering your handset doesn’t have to cost the earth. Protect your pocket and the planet with this affordable eco case. Streamlined and smooth to the touch, the shell ditches plastic for biodegradable wheat straw. Low-profile lips provide extra safety for the lenses and display, while natural speckles add subtle character to the finish. Shipped in eight shades, khaki’s the obvious choice for true green believers.

CLCKR Clear Stand & Grip Case

Flicking through TikToks can take its toll on your carpal tunnel. Give your wrist a rest with this free-standing case. Disguised as a standard transparent shell, it features a flexible grip strip on the back. Configured for your fingers, this makes your mobile easier to wield. Set up as a stand, it can support your smartphone in portrait or landscape, no hands necessary. Ideal when your digits need a detox.

Gear4 Copenhagen

There’s nothing obviously Danish about this Copenhagen case, unless you count the fact that it’s got Lego-like versatility. Flexible yet impact-resistant, it can withstand drops of 13ft. It’s also sculpted for grip and antimicrobial by design. And just like Lego, Gear4 is experimenting with eco materials: the D3O Bio construction is plant-based and produced using 46% renewable resources. Whether it works as a building material is something to test yourself.

Moment Case

Apple might have reserved its new 48MP main sensor for the Pro models, but this case lets you mix up the camera hardware on any iPhone 14. Its MagSafe-compatible M(Force) magnets can stick firmly to a range of a photog-friendly attachments, while the camera cutout works with Moment’s drop-in lenses and snap-on filters. So you can get creative in a click. And Moment has reinforced the wrist strap connection, for added reassurance while you shoot.

Nomad Sport Case

Essential protection can still feel premium. Case in point: this minimalist number from Nomad. Understated by design, its glossy backplate gives grip without sticking, aided by a tactile TPE bumper. Raised edges and 6ft drop-protection promise to shield your iPhone from incidents, while a microfibre lining and aluminium buttons add the kind of sophisticated flourishes that Nomad is known for.

Pela Case

Pela put compostable cases on the map – and this sustainable shell doesn’t mess with the recipe. Crafted from flax shive and plant-based biopolymer, it’ll disappear if left in your compost bin. But before that, it won’t let your blower break down: flexible yet protective, its wraparound edges cushion your phone from falls and fumbles. Available in a range of colours and designs, each Pela case features a slightly unique finish, courtesy of the natural materials used to make it. Handy if you want to stand out from fellow eco warriors.

Caseology Parallax Mag

Tiling isn’t the only time you need tessellation. Take this geometric case: besides looking the business, its distinctive textured hexagons are there for your fingers to grip. TPU strips add to the traction, while military-grade materials promise to protect and serve your smartphone should it somehow slip from your mitt. As the name suggests, it’s also MagSafe compatible – so you can mount it using nought but the force of fields.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

Not all folios make you feel professional, but you can’t beat a leather binder for businesslike vibes. Get the executive look for less with this affordable flip case. Hewn from top-grain nubuck leather, it should gain a unique patina as your career progresses. It’s also ethically sourced, which should keep the corporate social responsibility team happy. And besides shielding the face of your phone, the front flap features space for three credit cards. Or two, plus your letter-pressed calling card.

Atom Studios Split Wood Fibre Case

In a material world, ingredients make a difference. And while aluminium’s an Ive-approved fixture of the iPhone family, you won’t find any Apple smartphone featuring wood fibre. Bring the two together with this striking two-tone shell: slim yet sturdy, it pairs the anodised shiny stuff with a blend of recycled wood and natural cornstarch derivatives. In addition to 10ft drop-proofing, it features a neatly raised edge and microfibre lining, for a tactile combo that shields your iPhone with industrial style.

Totallee Case

Not everyone needs a statement case. Want a functional wrap that flies under the radar? This one-colour cover goes easy on everything. Featherweight at less than 3g, it features zero branding and measures just 0.5mm slim. So you can shield your iPhone from scratches, without bloating its design or dimensions.

Decoded AntiMicrobial Silicone Back Cover

Minimalism is Decoded’s MO – and this slender case is no exception. Not your standard silicone skin, subtle touches mark it out from the crowd. Chief among them is a metal rim around the camera cutout, adding a dash of flair and a portion of reinforcement. Raised edges do a similar job for the front, while a microfibre lining cossets the rear of your iPhone 14. The antimicrobial shell also stops bacteria from besmirching its surface.

Casetify Bounce Case

Caring parents often cap corners with cushioned guards to prevent injuries to their little ones. And if the iPhone 14 is your new baby, this case does the same thing. Topping the bill as Casetify’s most protective case to date, the Bounce shields your smartphone from 95% of shocks. How? By reinforcing the corners with expanded cushioning and compression ribs. Together with EcoShock bumpers and an X-shaped backplate, the Bounce can pogo from 21ft up.

ESR Classic Kickstand Case

Apple’s Super Retina displays might be neat for Netflix, but its tricky to snack while holding your phone. Keen for handsfree bingeing? This crystal case packs a zinc alloy camera ring that doubles as a dinky kickstand. Adjustable through 85 degrees, it stays in place with the help of a sturdy hinge. So it shouldn’t flop while propping up your iPhone 14. When the episode is over, it folds away to hide in plain sight.

Tech21 Evo Max

Burly enough for any building site, this hardcore cover is tougher than a proverbial outhouse. Thanks to elastic FlexShock cushioning, its rugged structure can withstand a fall from first-floor scaffolding. A sliding cover offers that same protection to your lenses, while also putting camera-shy brickies at ease. Caps keep carpentry dust out of your ports, plus MagSafe compatibility means you can charge it without exposure. And because the best tools belong on your belt, it ships with a clip-on holster.