December 4, 2021

Bhajanlal’s new Realme Smart Store launched at Emall Kolkata

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti


By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Pic: Rajib Mukherjee

Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt.Ltd., a premium partner for all the renowned brands of Mobile Phones, mobile accessories, iPads sound systems, televisions etc. and winner of Times Business Awards 2018 and 2019, has recently launched a brand new Realme exclusive smart store at Emall, Kolkata in the 2nd Floor, shop number 210.
         Mr.Deepak Nakra, Country Head- Realme, Mr. Dipesh Punamia, Country Head- Realme AIOT & Narzo, Mr. Mohan Bajoria, the winner of Times Men of the year 2019 who happens to be the  Director of Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. along with the young entrepreneur Mr. Jayant Bajoria were present at the launch.
   The company aims in making technologies available to the customers at a reasonable rate and  cater to the high demand of the products available.

