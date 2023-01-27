Big field in first junior PGT at TCC

The most promising young talents in the country see action starting Sunday at exclusive The Country Club (TCC) in Laguna when the Philippine Golf Tour holds its first-ever Junior Philippine Golf Tour (PGT).

A total of 91 players have entered, most of them offspring of current touring and teaching professionals led by Zachary Villaroman and Precious Zaragosa, the son and daughter of former junior world champion Carito Villaroman and national coach Boyet Zaragosa, respectively.

This will be the first of 17 total events the organizing PGT has scheduled for the year, and what makes this circuit unique is that playing here doesn’t require membership fees and the tournament—a drive, pitch and putt—will be run by the people running the men’s and ladies PGT.

The new circuit is also not in any way affiliated with any of the existing junior golf groups in the country.

The champions will then have the chance to get a sponsorship from ICTSI for them to compete abroad.

To maintain an orderly conduct of the tournament, strict rules and regulations will be enforced during the course of play.

Your weekly sports analysis

Read Next