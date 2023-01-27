Big field in first junior PGT at TCC

The most promising young talents in the country see action starting Sunday at exclusive The Country Club (TCC) in Laguna when the Philippine Golf Tour holds its first-ever Junior Philippine Golf Tour (PGT).
A total of 91 players have entered, most of them offspring of current touring and teaching professionals led by Zachary Villaroman and Precious Zaragosa, the son and daughter of former junior world champion Carito Villaroman and national coach Boyet Zaragosa, respectively.
This will be the first of 17 total events the organizing PGT has scheduled for the year, and what makes this circuit unique is that playing here doesn’t require membership fees and the tournament—a drive, pitch and putt—will be run by the people running the men’s and ladies PGT.
The new circuit is also not in any way affiliated with any of the existing junior golf groups in the country.
The champions will then have the chance to get a sponsorship from ICTSI for them to compete abroad.
To maintain an orderly conduct of the tournament, strict rules and regulations will be enforced during the course of play.
Your weekly sports analysis
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Man sentenced to over 6 years in Jan. 6 assault on Brian Sicknick
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — One of the men charged with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6 was sentenced to...
POC finds PH bets home for Paris 2024
[ad_1] POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino listens to questions from the Inquirer Sports staff during the group’s planning session in...
Bossing hold fort in wild endgame to clip Fuel Masters and win first game since October last year
[ad_1] Shawn Glover. PBA IMAGES Blackwater once again snapped a spell of defeats at the expense of Phoenix on Friday,...
Ronna McDaniel wins re-election to fourth term as RNC chair
[ad_1] DANA POINT, Calif. — Ronna McDaniel won re-election to a fourth term as Republican National Committee chairwoman on Friday,...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery fuels anti-vaccine conspiracy theories
[ad_1] Twenty days after his collapse, Hamlin attended a playoff game against the Bengals. Online sleuths picked apart the news...
Men seeking services of sex workers keep knocking on door of fed up Texas retiree
[ad_1] Internet scammers have been using the address of a Texas retiree to send sex-seeking men to her Plano home,...
Average Rating