Menu
Search
Array

Big Lagoon rallies for Gold Cup win

By: admin

Date:


Steered splendidly by John Alvin Guce, Big Lagoon on Sunday made the right moves at the right time to rule the rich Philippine Racing Commission Presidential Gold Cup at Metro Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

Guce asked for the juice at the far turn as Big Lagoon gobbled up the fading Sky Shot before thwarting last ditch efforts of Super Swerte and Boss Emong to clock two minutes and four seconds for the 2,000-meter journey over a soft track.

A five-year-old stallion by Havana out of Blue Catch, Big Lagoon survived a break neck pace set by Sky Shot and had plenty in reserve for the run for home, with his quarter times of 24’-23-25-24-27’ truly impressive.

Super Swerte, the stayer handled by Jesse Guce, checked in 1-1/2 lengths behind after simply running out of track. Boss Emong was third another length behind, with Sky Shot settling for fourth.

The win was worth a cool P6 million for the connections of Big Lagoon even as local horseracing bid goodbye to Pangalusian Island, the Gold Cup champion in 2019 who was feted in a short retirement ceremony at the track. INQ

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleGOP states ask Supreme Court to maintain Trump immigration policy
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Big Lagoon rallies for Gold Cup win

admin -
Steered splendidly by John Alvin Guce, Big Lagoon...

GOP states ask Supreme Court to maintain Trump immigration policy

admin -
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday...

House Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to Justice Department. That’s a mistake.

admin -
In its public hearings on the events of...

Gold-chomping archers highlight young potentials

admin -
Jathniel Caleb Fernandez has already bagged five archery...

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

Big Lagoon rallies for Gold Cup win

0
Steered splendidly by John Alvin Guce, Big Lagoon...

GOP states ask Supreme Court to maintain Trump immigration policy

International 0
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday...

House Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to Justice Department. That’s a mistake.

International 0
In its public hearings on the events of...

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh