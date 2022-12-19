Big Lagoon rallies for Gold Cup win

Steered splendidly by John Alvin Guce, Big Lagoon on Sunday made the right moves at the right time to rule the rich Philippine Racing Commission Presidential Gold Cup at Metro Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

Guce asked for the juice at the far turn as Big Lagoon gobbled up the fading Sky Shot before thwarting last ditch efforts of Super Swerte and Boss Emong to clock two minutes and four seconds for the 2,000-meter journey over a soft track.

A five-year-old stallion by Havana out of Blue Catch, Big Lagoon survived a break neck pace set by Sky Shot and had plenty in reserve for the run for home, with his quarter times of 24’-23-25-24-27’ truly impressive.

Super Swerte, the stayer handled by Jesse Guce, checked in 1-1/2 lengths behind after simply running out of track. Boss Emong was third another length behind, with Sky Shot settling for fourth.

The win was worth a cool P6 million for the connections of Big Lagoon even as local horseracing bid goodbye to Pangalusian Island, the Gold Cup champion in 2019 who was feted in a short retirement ceremony at the track. INQ

