Bigger, tougher Spikers’ Turf kicks off Sunday; 4 new teams sign of ‘growth’

MANILA, Philippines—National University-Sta. Elena will try to defend its crown in a more stacked Spikers’ Turf men’s volleyball tournament starting Sunday.

In a Philippine Sportswriting Association (PSA) forum on Tuesday, Sports Vision president Ricky Palou, tournament director Mozzy Ravena and league president Alyssa Valdez unveiled four new teams entering the fray in the upcoming tournament.

AMC Volleyball, City of Imus, D’ Navigators Iloilo and Vanguard Volleyball are set to make their debuts in the 2023 installment of the Spikers’ Turf.

“It’s really a blessing that we’re getting more teams interested in joining here. We’re growing and this is a good sign. It just shows everybody that there really is interest not only in women’s volley but also in the men’s side,” said Palou at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The event’s elimination process remained the same, however, with the top four teams immediately advancing to the semifinals after a single round robin.

In the semis, the same round robin phase will occur with two squads with the best records clashing in a best-of-three Finals series.

Games will be played on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays featuring two matches at 4pm and 6 pm, with venues to be determined.

TOUGHER DEFENSE

Last conference, NU-Sta. Elena swept the Cignal HD Spikers with huge help from Michaelo Buddin and Nico Almendras, who won the Finals and season MVPs, respectively.

Almendras, however, begged off playing to focus on NU’s UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament campaign.

The Bulldogs’ assistant coach Dong Dela Cruz acknowledged the more challenging atmosphere for the defending champions.

“There are more teams, which makes the competition harder. I think we will be the youngest team to compete now because I don’t think our UAAP players will play,” he said.

Creamline ace, Valdez, cited the need for the country’s attention to men’s volleyball as the motivation for pushing through with this year’s conference.

“We want to show how exciting and fun men’s volleyball is. We’re just really happy that teams and sponsors are not getting tired of being here,” said the currently-recovering star.

The PVL’s 1st Best Open Spiker recipient also said she is “hopeful” for an early return to action but is more focused on the Spikers’ Turf at the moment.

