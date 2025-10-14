Bisleri International Partners with KATALYTIC Charter Educational Foundation to Champion Sustainability in Sikkim’s Schools

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading packaged drinking water company with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, has joined hands with the KATALYTIC Charter Educational Foundation (KCEF) to promote responsible plastic use and recycling across schools in Sikkim.

As part of Bottles of Change, the collaboration will conduct year-round awareness sessions in charter schools, encouraging students to creatively repurpose used plastic into functional and artistic objects, also engaging over 214 Schools to redefine plastic responsibility in Sikkim. The most innovative and impactful student creations will be recognized and awarded-celebrating youth-led action in environmental stewardship.

The initiative will also feature a mega cleanliness drive led by students from charter school students, and local communities. By combining Bisleri’s expertise in sustainability outreach with KCEF’s strong educational network, the partnership aims to embed sustainable habits within classrooms and nurture a culture of environmental responsibility among students and educators alike.

Speaking on the association, Mr K. Ganesh, Director – Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Bisleri, we have consistently focused on engaging young minds to drive the message of sustainability. Through initiatives like ‘Bottles for Change’, we aim to instil a sense of environmental responsibility among students and empower them to lead by example. Earlier this year, we signed a MoU with National Book Trust and Centre for Environment Education to create and distribute an educational book on plastic waste management for Indian schools. Our partnership with KCEF is another step towards nurturing a generation that not only understands the importance of recycling and responsible plastic use but also actively contributes to building a cleaner, greener future.”

Adding to this, Ms. Kunzang Choeki, Founder & Director of Katalytic Charter Educational Foundation, added, “Education has the unique ability to transform how people think and act. Through this partnership with Bisleri, we’re bringing sustainability into the heart of classrooms and communities across Sikkim. By empowering students to take ownership of environmental action, we’re nurturing a generation that practices sustainability every day and inspires others to follow.”

This collaboration underscores Bisleri’s long-standing commitment to promoting responsible plastic use, recycling, and community participation. Together with KCEF, Bisleri aims to build a shared culture of accountability- empowering youth to lead the way toward a more sustainable future.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the countrys largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform – Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.