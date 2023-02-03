Bolden, McDaniel spearhead Filipinas in Pintanar Cup

Sarina Bolden leads a group of players who will return for national team duties when the Philippines competes in the Pinatar Cup slated Feb. 15 to 21 in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Bolden, defender Hali Long, goalkeeper Inna Palacios and midfielders Jaclyn Sawikci and Reinna Gabriel on Thursday were named to the 25-player squad for the tournament where the Filipinas will face Wales, Scotland and Iceland.

Also part of the trip are notable names like goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, forwards Katrina Guillou and Quinley Quezada, midfielders Tahnai Annis and Sara Eggesvik and defender Jessika Cowart.

Isabella Flanigan, Anicka Castaneda, Carleigh Frilles, Kaya Hawkinson, Camille Rodriguez, Meryll Soriano, Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Sofia Harrison, Eva Madarang, Dom Randle and Kiara Fontanilla round out the Philippine roster.

Busy lead-up

Bolden, Long, Sawicki and Palacios were not part of the camp in Australia last December in which the Filipinas defeated Papua New Guinea in a pair of friendlies.

Gabriel was last seen wearing the Philippine shirt during the United States camp last September, but didn’t play in the team’s 2-1 loss to New Zealand in Fullerton, California.

The Pinatar Cup serves as the kickoff to the Philippines’ busy lead-up to the Fifa Women’s World Cup in July.

The Philippines is also set to play in the opening round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifier in April and the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games in May.





