December 12, 2021

Cake mixing event by The Yellow Turtle

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

South Calcutta restaurant The Yellow Turtle located at Purna Das Road is an Asian modern dining and cafe. With beautiful festive winter decoration and cozy oriental yellow interiors, Yellow Turtle is ready to welcome guests at the do. New Kid on the block- The Yellow Turtle organised its first Cake Mixing event with Christmas and New Year knocking at the door. Celebs such as Anamika Chakraborty (actress), Shreema Bhattacharjee (actress), Kanishk Seth (cricketer), Indroneel Mukherjee (fashion designer), and other prominent personalities participated in the fun cake mixing activity.
With loads of raisins, dry fruits, cherries, syrup and other exquisite baking items, it was an aromatic winter afternoon filled with fun and good vibes. The event was followed by a wholesome luncheon hosted by the cafe with a few of their bestsellers like Thai Chicken Dumplings, Kasundi Fish Fingers, Barbecue Chicken Wings, Chicken & Mayo Finger Sandwiches, and refreshing mocktails like Pineapple & Ginger Concoction, Mango Margarita.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

Special screening of Takhon Kuasa Chilo

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

CII, ITC Hotels and EHL, the Swiss Education Group join hands to offer Swiss Professional Diploma in Hospitality

1 day ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

FAFDA partners with Instagram in its 2nd edition

6 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Asansol Girl molested in Kolkata shared her experience she had last night | “I don’t want to remember the night” – News18 Bangla

12 mins ago admin

Special screening of Takhon Kuasa Chilo

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Cake mixing event by The Yellow Turtle

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

slams TMC Govt and Mamata Banerjee with Lakshmir Bhandar and other issues in KMC Election Campaign today | Dilip sneers at the grassroots! Made a huge demand in the pre-election campaign … – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Kunal Ghosh met Sujan Chakraborty Robin Deb while campaigning | Sunday afternoon saw ‘exceptional – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin