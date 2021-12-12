Cake mixing event by The Yellow Turtle

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

South Calcutta restaurant The Yellow Turtle located at Purna Das Road is an Asian modern dining and cafe. With beautiful festive winter decoration and cozy oriental yellow interiors, Yellow Turtle is ready to welcome guests at the do. New Kid on the block- The Yellow Turtle organised its first Cake Mixing event with Christmas and New Year knocking at the door. Celebs such as Anamika Chakraborty (actress), Shreema Bhattacharjee (actress), Kanishk Seth (cricketer), Indroneel Mukherjee (fashion designer), and other prominent personalities participated in the fun cake mixing activity.

With loads of raisins, dry fruits, cherries, syrup and other exquisite baking items, it was an aromatic winter afternoon filled with fun and good vibes. The event was followed by a wholesome luncheon hosted by the cafe with a few of their bestsellers like Thai Chicken Dumplings, Kasundi Fish Fingers, Barbecue Chicken Wings, Chicken & Mayo Finger Sandwiches, and refreshing mocktails like Pineapple & Ginger Concoction, Mango Margarita.