car&bike’s Revamped Website Puts the Joy Back into your Drive

car&bike by Mahindra First Choice Wheels, India’s most trusted automotive platform, has unveiled its newly revamped website, marking a significant milestone in its mission of Giving Wheels to Dreams. The upgraded platform introduces a refreshed outlook and a host of customer-centric features designed to make their ‘browsing to buying’ journey more seamless, transparent, and engaging.

car&bike has always been a distinguished platform that hosts different segments- new cars, new bikes and used cars or discovery, comparison and buying, under one roof. The new website aims to deliver simplified journeys, intuitive navigation, interactive graphics and a mobile-first experience, all focused on empowering customers to navigate with confidence and convenience.

The platform is designed to be welcoming and easy to use, avoiding complicated jargon and offering a smooth, enjoyable experience that feels like browsing in person.

Key highlights of the new platform include

A reimagined search and browsing journey to make finding the right vehicle effortless and intriguing.

Clean, simplified and intuitive product displays with easy navigation to ensure users can access all the necessary details quickly.

Authentic insights and trusted reviews and opinions from the car&bike auto experts help customers make informed decisions.

The Mobile-first design ensures a fast, responsive experience on the go.

Transparent on-road pricing available across all products and variants for greater clarity and trust, which are also competitive in terms of the market segment.

Tailored deals and offers from dealerships based on user preferences and location are updated regularly on the platform.

“The revamped car&bike platform reflects our renewed vision to be India’s No. 1 one-stop automotive destination. Every enhancement has been thoughtfully designed to simplify the vehicle buying and selling journey for the consumers, while staying true to our core values of transparency, trust, and innovation,” said Mohammed Turra, CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels.

The transformation sheds light on car&bike’s long-term commitment to customer-first innovation and data-driven growth, while reinforcing its position as a trusted destination for millions of vehicle buyers and sellers.

The upgraded car&bike platform is now live and available to users across India here www.carandbike.com.

About car&bike

car&bike by Mahindra First Choice Wheels is one of India’s most trusted auto-tech platforms, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for vehicle buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts. With a focus on transparency, trust, and technology-driven solutions, car&bike enables customers to discover, compare, buy, and sell vehicles seamlessly. From on-road prices and expert reviews to personalized dealer offers and resale options, car&bike continues to redefine how Indians experience vehicle ownership.

About Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW), a part of Mahindra group, is India’s leading multi-brand used vehicle company, with a wide network of franchise dealerships across the country. Its services span organized used-car retail, vehicle auctions, certified car programs, financing, and warranty solutions. With its strong footprint and customer-first approach, MFCW has played a pioneering role in building trust and transparency in India’s pre-owned vehicle market.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is a global federation of companies with a presence in over 100 countries. It is among the world’s largest tractor manufacturers by volume and a leader in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services, and renewable energy. Guided by its purpose of ‘Rise,’ Mahindra drives positive change by enabling communities to rise through innovative products and solutions that fuel progress and sustainability worldwide.