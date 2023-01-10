Carl Tamayo to play in Japan B.League, leaves UP after 2 seasons

MANILA, Philippines—Carl Tamayo has officially bid adieu to the University of the Philippines after two seasons in the UAAP, choosing to take his act to Japan in the B.League.

Coming off UP’s heartbreaking UAAP Finals loss against Katipunan rival Ateneo, Tamayo decided to forgo his playing years with the Fighting Maroons and join the constantly growing number of Filipino imports overseas.

“I am especially grateful because my playing for UP has opened the doors to even more blessings and opportunities. I would like to share with everyone that I have been invited to play in the Japanese B.League and after consulting with coach Gold (Monteverde), my teammates, and the UPMBT management, I have decided to accept the offer to play professionally in Japan,” Tamayo said in an Instagram post.

“Becoming a professional basketball player is a dream I have had ever since I started playing organized basketball. It will allow me to care for my family while playing the game that I love.”

In his two seasons in UP, Tamayo served as the central point of offense for the team alongside league MVP Malick Diouf and JD Cagulangan.

The big man averaged 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in Season 85. He also posted norms of 13.1 markers and 7.3 boards in Season 84 which gave him the nod for Rookie of the Year.

After losing the final match of the season in December, Tamayo said he was “not yet thinking” of overseas offers.

In Japan, Tamayo joins the likes of fellow UAAP cagers Kobe Paras, Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena, who most recently joined the 1,000-point club in the B.League.

The 6-foot-6 swingman heavily thanked the UP community on his way out after two fruitful stints in his collegiate career.

“If there is one thing I learned as a member of the UP Maroons, it is that we can count on the UP community to support us through thick or thin. Ito ang sinasabi nila nung hindi pa ako miyembro ng Maroons, at ito ang nakita ko nung suot ko na ang maroon jersey ko. UP has the loudest, most supportive fans in the UAAP,” he said.

“This is why playing for UP has been one of the greatest blessings in my life, and I am grateful to Coach Gold, Coach Bo (Perasol), our sponsors, the whole team, the people behind Nowhere to go but UP and the UP community for welcoming me into the UP family and for contributing to my growth as a basketball player. Thank you po sa inyong lahat,” he continued.

The Cebuano, however, has not yet disclosed which team he would play for in the overseas league.

