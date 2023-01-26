Cha Cruz-Behag returns to action with F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines — Cha Cruz-Behag is returning to action after a five-year hiatus, beefing up F2 Logistics ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, which begins on February 4.

The Cargo Movers on Thursday welcomed back Cruz-Behag known as “Miss Everything,” who last played competitive volleyball in 2018.

“An athlete who is working hard to regain her MVP Form. A disciplined fighter and a veteran leader. Let’s all welcome, Ms. Everything, Cha Chuz-Behag back in our team called family,” the team wrote.

It is going to be Behag’s first professional stint in the PVL as she last played with F2 Logistics in the 2018 Philippine Superliga season with three Finals appearances and represented the country in the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the Asian Games.

The 34-year-old spiker, who married her husband Rey in 2018, took a break from volleyball after she gave birth to her son, Leon Sol, in October 2019.

The former La Salle star is reuniting with Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, and Dawn Macandili under her new coach Regine Diego.

F2 Logistics bolstered its roster by bringing back Behag and signing Myla Pablo from Petro Gazz and Chinnie Arroyo from National University after the team let go of Dzi Gervacio, Rem Cailing, and Des Clemente as well as Tin Tiamzon, Chloe Cortez, and Alex Cabanos, who retired from volleyball.

The Cargo Movers seeking to have a better 2023 season after missing the semifinals in the previous year, placing sixth in the Open Conference, skipping the Invitational, and finishing fifth in the Reinforced Conference.

