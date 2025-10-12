Chandigarh University Becomes 1st Indian Varsity to Bag Global PATA Best Sustainability Initiative Award

Chandigarh University’s Student Chapter of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), world’s largest travel promotional organization, has received the “PATA Best Sustainability Initiative Award” for its exemplary efforts in promoting sustainability and social responsibility.

Chandigarh University Registrar along with students after receiving Global PATA Award for Excellence in Sustainability & Social Responsibility at Gharuan campus

Chandigarh University is the first university in India to be awarded the “PATA Best Sustainability Initiative Award” which is given to a Student Chapter whose activities over the past year have demonstrated excellent support for sustainability, social responsibility, the environment and the responsible development of the tourism industry.

Congratulating Chandigarh University’s Student Chapter for winning this prestigious award, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, “We are immensely proud to become the first university in India whose Student Chapter has been awarded the Best Sustainability Initiative Award. This award acknowledges Chandigarh Universitys commitment to sustainable development and community engagement. Over the past year, our students were characterized by diverse and impactful initiatives that promoted sustainability, social responsibility, and community engagement. Through awareness campaigns, outreach initiatives, and innovative events, our students actively participated and contributed to meaningful change, demonstrating the Chapters dedication to promoting responsible behavior and impacting both the university and society. This appreciation underscores the Chapters significance in facilitating substantial change by integrating sustainability with social and cultural values. It exemplifies Chandigarh Universitys commitment to cultivating responsible leaders of the future and promoting sustainable practices among students.”

“PATA Student Chapters are the most impactful platform for youth around the world to be changemakers and drive the responsible and sustainable development of the tourism industry alongside PATA which is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to advancing a meaningful Pacific Asia tourism economy,” he added.

Bridging the gap between academia and industry practice, Chandigarh University (CU) is only the third varsity in India to have Student Chapter of the prestigious Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) at its campus.

The PATA India Chandigarh University Student Chapter has positioned the CU among the select universities in the in the Asia Pacific region with such a collaboration with PATA, the largest travel promotional organization in the world.

Besides providing Chandigarh University students real-world experience with opportunities to participate in research projects, case studies, and industry internships, this Student Chapter provides CU students networking opportunities with access to a network of industry leaders, peers, and potential employers.

This PATA Student Chapter is the cornerstone for Chandigarh University students, from the departments of Tourism, Airlines, Hotel Management, and Culinary Arts, University Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, aspiring to become tourism professionals. It brings together students, educators, and travel industry leaders to groom the next generation of tourism professionals.

With this Student Chapter, CU students get exclusive access to PATA’s extensive network and resources including professional development workshops, unique industry insights, and networking opportunities with elite professionals in the travel and tourism sector to get valuable insights into current trends, challenges, and new opportunities in the sector.

By facilitating knowledge sharing and networking, PATA India Chandigarh University Student Chapter explores strategies and practices that enable students to conduct research that benefits not only the tourism industry – encompassing companies, DMOs, travelers, and communities – but also enhances their own professional growth.

The PATA India Chandigarh University Student Chapter helps students benefit from Educational Workshops and Seminars with tailored sessions covering the latest trends, technologies, and best tourism practices.

The PATA India Chandigarh University Student Chapter also provides Chandigarh University students global exposure with participation in international conferences, webinars, and collaborative projects.

Founded in 1951, the PATA is a not-for-profit membership association that acts as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region.

The Association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research and innovative events to its member organizations, which include government, state and city tourism bodies, international airlines and airports, hospitality organizations, and educational institutions, as well as thousands of young tourism professional members across the world.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

