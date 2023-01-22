Chris Newsome thrilled about possibility to play with Justin Brownlee at Gilas

MANILA, Philippines—Now healthy and ready to plunge back into Gilas Pilipinas duty, Chris Newsome’s face lit up when asked about the restart of the national team’s weekly practices and the prospect of again donning the country’s colors.

“Always an honor, especially whenever you’re talking about playing the best the country has to offer” he told reporters on Sunday night, shortly after Meralco’s 105-87 win over Rain or Shine at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Newsome wore an even bigger smile when he realized that he will now have a chance to play alongside Justin Brownlee, who recently gained Filipino citizenship via naturalization.

“Always nice to be teammates with someone who’s accomplished so much,” the dynamic guard said.

“Playing with him—not against him,” he went on.

Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra have long been Meralco and Newsome’s source of torment in the Governors’ Cup. The crowd darlings, in fact, have denied the Bolts four times in the PBA Finals.

So naturally, the change in setup thrills Newsome.

“JB is in that lineup now, so I’m excited to suit up with him, practice with him, learn as much as I can from him,” he said of the 6-time PBA champion who is shaping up as a lock for Gilas’ naturalized slot for the sixth and final window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February.

“He has a lot of experience and he’s one of the best imports that I’ve played against. I’m just gonna be a sponge and try to absorb as much information and knowledge from JB that I can,” Newsome added.

Newsome was a member of the National Five that featured Jordan Clarkson and defended home turf during the fifth window last September.

His aspirations could become a reality should he make the final roster that will take on Lebanon and Jordan.

“Whenever we’re on the court, you’re always gonna compete. But whenever you’re teammates, you’re looking forward to that even more,” he said of teaming up with the beloved Ginebra import.

Your weekly sports analysis

Read Next