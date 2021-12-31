December 31, 2021

Christmas High Tea at Pancham er Adday

Pancham er Adday, the happening musical cafe at Hindusthan Park hosted a one-of-a-kind Christmas High Tea that was graced by several socialites, actresses and entrepreneurs of the city. It was a fun-filled afternoon with tea, coffee, cakes, and other delicious items offered by the cafe.


The Instagrammable cafe with the iconic Zeenat Aman’s mural adorning its walls, sampled a host of items from their winter special menu such as croissants stuffed with bacon, fresh veggies, and mustard mayo; open-faced tuna sandwich with hard-boiled eggs and olives; eggs benedict-water poached eggs with béchamel sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese; hot dog buns stuffed with marinated chicken sausage and bell peppers; home-baked fresh fruit cakes, and a variety of coffees to choose from.
The guests had a wonderful time clicking pictures on the beautifully decorated verandah that overlooks the street and humming along to the age-old RD Burman songs that is a specialty of the place. The ambience was truely magical and it made the Christmas Celebrations yet more special.

