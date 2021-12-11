CII, ITC Hotels and EHL, the Swiss Education Group join hands to offer Swiss Professional Diploma in Hospitality

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), ITC Hotel Group, India’s leading luxury hotel chain and EHL,127 years old education group of Switzerland and also worlds leading hospitality university join hands together to offer Swiss Professional Diploma in Hospitality.

This course is a 18-month Vocational Education and Training (VET) professional diploma program by EHL, which will be delivered by the best of industry experts as faculty at the luxury properties of ITC Maurya -New Delhi, ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal- Kolkata, ITC Maratha- Mumbai and ITC Grand Chola- Chennai. Mr. Nilesh Mitra, VP, Talent Management, ITC Hotels said at a press meet at ITC Sonar recently, that they intend to add more hotels to this programme next year.

The first batch will be commencing on January 2022, with a total student strength of 200. Students those who have cleared 12th standard from any recognized board in India with minimum 50% marks in English are eligible for the course. The total fee for this 18 month program is Rs. 3,00,000 (plus taxes.) This course offers an option for the students to enrol and pursue a UGC recognized degree parallaly.

The VET by EHL is divided into three levels of learning- Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced. It offers learning in three distinct streams: Culinary, Food & Beverage Service and Rooms.

After the successful completion of the program, the students are assured of 100% job placement by the three giants CII, ITC Hotel Group and EHL Group, not only in India but globally.

This certainly is a significant initiative by CII, ITC hotel group and EHL, Swiss hospitality education group.