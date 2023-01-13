Citing need for growth, Myla Pablo signs with F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines — After winning her second Premier Volleyball League (PVL) championship with Petro Gazz last year, Myla Pablo has decided to transfer to F2 Logistics ahead of the 2023 season.

The Cargo Movers on Friday welcomed the multi-awarded outside spiker.

F2 Logistics became Pablo’s fourth club after playing for the Pocari Sweat franchise from 2015 to 2019, Motolite in 2019, and spending the last two seasons with Petro Gazz.

#F2Fortified2Fight Unloading…. A powerhouse multi-awarded athlete…

An experienced champion…

A storm has arrived… Let’s all welcome, Myla Pablo in our team called family 💛! #LetsMoveNow#LetsGoF2LetsGo @iamMylaPablo Let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/NMoU0xMvsD — F2 Cargo Movers (@F2CargoMovers) January 13, 2023

The former PVL MVP unleashed 17 points in Game 2 of the Reinforced Conference Finals, including a title-clinching spike that completed Petro Gazz’s series sweep of first-time finalist Cignal last December.

Pablo decided not to renew with Petro Gazz, saying she wants to grow more with F2 Logistics.

“My decision to transfer to F2 [Cargo Movers] was mainly driven dahil gusto ko mag-grow pa sa career,” she said

The 29-year-old spiker remained grateful for the Angels, whom she helped win a bronze medal in the 2021 Open Conference, a runner-up finish in the following year, and their second franchise championship in the Reinforced.

Pablo’s signing with the Cargo Movers beefed up their roster as she joins Kianna Dy, Ara Galang, middle blockers Majoy Baron, Aby Marano, and Ivy Lacsina, setter Kim Fajardo, and libero Dawn Macandili.

Decorated high school coach Regine Diego will call the shots for the Cargo Movers this season.

F2 Logistics is seeking to have a better 2023 season after missing the semifinals in the previous year, placing sixth in the Open Conference, skipping the Invitational, and finishing fifth in the Reinforced Conference, despite the dynamic duo of import Lindsay Stalzer and Kalei Mau.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next