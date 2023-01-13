Clarkson, Brownlee ready for separate Gilas call-ups     

The last six years have seen Justin Brownlee carrying the hopes and aspirations of a Philippine Basketball Association franchise.

Beginning next month, he will be carrying that of an entire nation in events leading to the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) World Cup where he would hand the baton back to Jordan Clarkson.

Barring any complications, the Barangay Ginebra import will be donning the Gilas Pilipinas tri-colors in the sixth and final window of Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February, where vengeful Jordan and streaking Lebanon await.

“That’s the best time for us to test him,” national coach Chot Reyes told the Inquirer when asked about fielding the 6-foot-6 standout, who was officially granted Filipino citizenship last Thursday by way of Republic Act 11937.

Brownlee has long been pegged to serve as Gilas’ naturalized player for the two home games at the cavernous Philippine Arena in Bulacan, before, if schedule permits, he leads the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May with the do-it-all forward being the logical sub while Clarkson fulfills his duties for the Utah Jazz in the NBA.

‘Excited for that’

Clarkson, meanwhile, reiterated that he has Gilas at the back of his mind and that he will be there and ready when the country cohosts the World Cup in August.

“I’m getting prepared for that with my family, my team. I’m excited for that,” said Clarkson during a virtual media availability with Philippine media on Friday.

The Jazz star, who played twice in the August window of the Asian Qualifiers, assured he will arrive in the country in time for the national team’s preparation for Fiba’s most anticipated event.

“As of right now, there’s nothing much communication that has been happening. But we know that’s on the horizon. We start to prepare to get everything down logistics-wise to get over there and get ready to compete,” Clarkson said.

“I haven’t really talked much with anybody but I know that’s in the future plans of what’s coming up this summer.”

In Cambodia, the Filipinos will be tasked to reclaim the gold medal they once held on to for 33 long years and Brownlee could be leading that team Reyes will be handling.

“It’s a little overwhelming, but I think I’m prepared for the coming moments,” Brownlee said. “I’m just welcoming all the blessings.”

—With reports from Lance Agcaoili

