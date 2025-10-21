Clinicians at Fortis' S.L. Raheja Hospital Successfully Perform 1st Bone Marrow Transplant, Marking a Major Milestone in Advanced Cancer Care

S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, has achieved a milestone in its clinical journey with the successful completion of its first-ever Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) at the COE for Haemato-Oncology. The landmark procedure was performed on a critically ill 61-year-old patient named Bijayentimala Devi from Manipur diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a complex form of blood cancer. The patient underwent an autologous stem cell transplant, which has led to a remarkable improvement in health, weight gain, and overall well-being — bringing renewed hope to patients suffering from serious haematological conditions.

Patient (L) Mrs Bijayentimala Devi and her husband Mr. Khamba share a moment of relief after a successful bone marrow transplant at S.L. Raheja Hospital Mahim – A Fortis Associate

The momentous transplant was led by the hospital’s team of Haemato-Oncologists and Bone Marrow Transplant specialists at the COE of Haemato-Oncology — Dr Abhay Bhave (Senior Consultant), Dr Shreya Agrawal (Consultant) & Dr Shrinath Kshirsagar (Consultant). The team is supported by a multidisciplinary clinical team and state-of-the-art BMT Dept. equipped with advanced infection-control systems, precision monitoring, and specialized post-transplant care facilities.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, said, “This transplant marks a defining moment in our hospital’s pursuit of medical excellence. It reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced, life-saving therapies with empathy and precision. This milestone demonstrates how technology, teamwork, and trust converge to create extraordinary patient outcomes.”

The clinical team Dr. Abhay Bhave, Dr Shreya Agrawal & Dr Shrinath Kshirsagar jointly said, “For patients with multiple myeloma and other critical blood disorders, a Bone Marrow Transplant often represents the best and sometimes only chance at long-term survival. The successful outcome for our patient from Manipur underlines the hospital’s ability to deliver world-class expertise and outcomes to patients across geographies.” Replace with husband/ partners quote.”

Patient’s Husband Mr. Khamba said “We are deeply grateful for the care and support we received at S.L. Raheja Hospital. From the moment we arrived, the medical team, including the doctors and nurses, provided exceptional care, both physically and emotionally. Despite the challenges, especially with my loved one’s condition, the improvements we’ve seen have been remarkable. The personalized attention and compassion shown by everyone here have given us hope. It feels like a new beginning, and we are truly thankful for the medical expertise and the unwavering support we’ve experienced.”



Today, the patient has fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital — just in time to go back home and celebrate Diwali with loved ones, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and marking the start of a new life filled with hope and healing.



The successful completion of the Bone Marrow Transplant stands as a testament to S.L. Raheja Hospital’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and holistic healing. As one of Mumbai’s leading centers for advanced medical care, the hospital continues to expand its expertise across oncology, neurology, and transplant medicine — empowering patients with access to world-class treatment options that redefine recovery and resilience.



About Fortis Healthcare Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 33 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 11 states. The Company’s network comprises over 5,700 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.