CREDAI Bengal felicitates Mayor Firhad Hakim

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) Bengal, recently felicitated the Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata, Shri Firhad Hakim at The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata, for bearing the 2nd time in office as Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Over the last few years KMC has been collaborating with CREDAI Bengal for many initiatives for the betterment of Kolkata and its citizens. CREDAI Bengal, which is the biggest association for real estate developers in West Bengal and builds 90% of the city’s residential homes, naturally integrates with the KMC’s initiatives for the larger citizenry.

The mayor’s office and CREDAI Bengal have been working closely on several projects such as construction of a new electric crematorium at Nimtalla, planting a lakh plus trees across the city, donating dengue detection machines during an outbreak, and last year after the deadly Delta outbreak of Covid-19, they donated hundreds of Oxygen concentrators along with oxygen cylinders. After the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan, CREDAI Bengal members’ land movers were out in action beside the KMC teams, clearing the city of debris and contributing to a record clear-up in two days.

Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal said that Mayor’s plans for the holistic development of Kolkata has not been an easy transition over the last many years and the path has been riddled with many challenges but the remarkable positivity of the incumbent mayor, his cool demeanour, his astute planning and his hands-on approach to things have been a boon to the city of joy. The way Mr. Hakim has taken in CREDAI Bengal as a partner to many a project, thinking CREDAI Bengal as a friend to KMC, has touched them greatly. Apart from the various departmental actions which need to take place on a daily basis between KMC’s various departments and CREDAI Bengal, it is the other initiatives to benefit Kolkatans, ideated from the Mayor’s vision and formed a healthy collaborative relationship with CREDAI Bengal prompted them as a gesture to felicitate Mr.Hakim on his achievement to bear the office for the 2nd time in the presence of Members, Mayors-in-Council, and Directors General of Kolkata Municipal Corporation,Shri Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal, Shri Sushil Mohta, President, CREDAI West Bengal, Shri Apurva Salarpuria, Vice President, CREDAI Bengal and Shri Sidharth Pansari, Vice President, CREDAI Bengal.