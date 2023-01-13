Danny Ildefonso given recognition by KBL team Suwon KT Sonicboom

MANILA, Philippines—PBA legend Danny Ildefonso had his moment on the floor at the Korean Basketball League’s game between the Suwon KT Sonicboom and Jeonju KCC Egis on Tuesday at Sonic Boom Arena.

Ildefonso was sporting a Suwon jersey in the ceremonial free-throw shooting before the game, where he showed support to his son Dave, who was formally welcomed by the team a few days ago.

While Dave has yet to make his anticipated debut, the KBL acknowledged his father, who is considered as a notable name in Korea due to his accolades in the PBA and the Philippine national team.

The KBL played a video package showcasing his MVP stint in 2000 by leading the San Miguel Beermen to the Philippine Commissioner’s Cup title and the Gerber’s Cup. The “Demolition Man” also won league MVP in 2001 for the second straight year.

Ildefonso, meanwhile, said he has heard about the league even long before his son signed with Suwon.

“I’ve known about KBL since I was a player. (Mike) Harris and my teammates who played for LG. I think my son will be more interested as he plays in Korea,” he said in a report on Korean publication Jumpball.

“I’m so grateful to be here on the pitch,” he added.

Ildefonso played with Harris in the PBA, who served as an import for the Changwon LG Sakers in the 2019-20 season.

Currently, Changwon has a Filipino import in its lineup in Justin Gutang.

PROUD FATHER

Ildefonso ended his pitch with a message to Dave, wishing him a fruitful career in the KBL.

“I’m so grateful to be on the pitch. “I would like to express my gratitude to the KT club for creating such a special opportunity,” the elder Ildefonso said.

“I hope he can start his professional career with a heart for enjoying new challenges. I hope the team can show its strengths as soon as possible and I believe he will do well. I will always support my son in the Philippines.”

Entering the All-Star break, Suwon is holding a 13-17 record in the seventh spot, just one spot behind a potential playoff appearance. Dave is expected to play next week.

