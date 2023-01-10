Danny Kingad set to see action in ONE Bangkok card

MANILA, Philippines—Danny Kingad has a chance to leap up the standings for a ONE Flyweight Championship shot next month in ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II at Bangkok, Thailand.
Already the third best fighter in the flyweight division, Kingad can move closer to contending for the strap if he wins against rising Indonesian grappler Eko Roni Saputra.
Kingad was set to see action in ONE 164 in Manila last month but was left without a bout after his opponent, Gurdarshan Mangat, withdrew from the match just days before the event.
He will have to face an up-and-coming Saputra, who holds a 7-1-0 record, to further promote his bid for a title shot against reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Currently, the Team Lakay fighter holds a 14-3-0 record.
ONE Fight Night 7 will be headlined by a rematch between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker for the bantamweight title.
Lineker was stripped of the bantamweight championship last October due to him missing weight for a title match against Andrade.
Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will also defend his Featherweight Muay Thai strap against Jamal Yusupov.
Yusupov is currently undefeated in the league with a 3-0 record while Tawanchai will defend the title for the first time since winning it from Petchmorakot Petchyindee in November.
