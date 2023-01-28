Dante Alinsunurin out as Philippine men’s volleyball team coach

MANILA, Philippines — Dante Alinsunurin is no longer calling the shots for the Philippine men’s volleyball team after he was removed as head coach.

Alinsunurin, who steered the men’s national team to a historic silver medal in the Southeast Asian Games in 2019, bared that the Philippine National Federation decided to relieve him from his post due to his commitment to multiple teams like Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League and National University Bulldogs in the UAAP.

“Bale nakausap ko yung team manager [Mike Verano] namin, binaba na nila ako dahil sa sitwasyon. Kaya ngayon, ang hinahawakan ko na lang is yung NU men’s and Choco Mucho,” Alinsunurin told the reporters. “Sinabihan nila ako na maghahanap na lang sila ng bagong coach.”

(The team manager told me that they relieved me due to my situation of coaching NU and Choco Mucho. They told me that they will look for another coach.)

Odjie Mamon will work as interim coach for the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia with Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso taking over after the biennial meet and calling the shots in the 2023 Asian Games.

National Teams Commission chairman Tonyboy Liao said the board agreed to replace Alinsunurin due to his schedule with the UAAP and PVL All-Filipino both starting in February.

TIME MANAGEMENT CONCERNS

Alinsunurin said the team manager frequently asked him if can juggle his national team duty with his other coaching gigs this month. He kept answering that he can manage his time.

“Yung team manager lang ang kausap ko pa lagi eh. Parang everyday tinanong nila ako kung ‘Coach, kaya mo ba?’ Sabi ko naman kaya ko naman kaya lang ayun nag-decide na rin sila, yung PNVF, na palitan na rin siguro ako,” Alinsunurin said. “Although, wala pa akong narereceive na letter na wala na ako sa national team basta more on team manager lang kausap ko.”

(Our team manager asked me every day if I can do it. Of course, I answered that I can but the PNVF has made its decision. Although, I haven’t received a letter that I will no longer be part of the national team.)

The multi-titled men’s coach said he hasn’t talked with his players about his removal since their program was stopped after the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, where the team finished fifth.

“I didn’t talk to them about it but I think they already know. After the SEA Games, we didn’t have any communication with the players and we didn’t see each other. Nothing at all,” said Alinsunurin in Filipino.

