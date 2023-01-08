Dave Ildefonso officially welcomed by Suwon as he awaits KBL debut

MANILA, Philippines — Days after his arrival in South Korea, Dave Ildefonso was finally introduced by his team, Suwon KT Sonicboom, in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League (KBL) season.

The Suwon-based professional team on Sunday welcomed Ildefonso as its Asian import.

However, the second-generation Filipino player, who arrived in South Korea after the New Year, will have to wait for his KBL debut as he is still completing his requirements from the Philippine government and player registration, according to a report from Jumpball Korea.

The Korean publication added that Ildefonso is expected to play his first KBL game after the league’s All-Star festivities next week.

The 22-year-old swingman ended his UAAP career by helping Ateneo win back the championship in the UAAP Season 85 championship. He was also part of the Mythical Team averaging 12 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in the tournament.

Ildefonso may have struggled offensively in their three-game Finals series against University of the Philippines but coach Tab Baldwin praised the intangibles, heart, and hustle of his senior player and said that “he is gonna be an excellent pro” after winning the title last December 19.

The 6-foot Ildefonso, who has been training with the team, sat out anew against RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus on Sunday.

Suwon currently holds a 13-15 record as of posting time.

Once he gets the clearance to play, Ildefonso will team up with former Terrafirma import Lester Prosper.

KBL has six Filipino imports with Ildefonso joining Abarrientos, SJ Belangel, Rhenz Abando, Justine Gutang, and Ethan Alvano.

