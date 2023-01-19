Dave Ildefonso scores 5 points in KBL debut as Suwon gets back on track

MANILA, Philippines — Dave Ildefonso scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in his 2022-23 Korean Basketball League (KBL) season debut as the Suwon KT Sonicboom ended a two-game skid with a 77-66 victory over the Seoul Samsung Thunders on Thursday at Jamsil Arena.

Ildefonso played for 17 minutes in his first professional game, making an immediate impact by scoring two of his four shots including a three-pointer that helped Suwon in bringing back its winning ways.

Import Jarrod Jones led the balanced attack of the Sonicboom with 15 points, five boards, and two assists. Yang Hong-seok chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, and four dimes, while Jung Sung-woo added 10 markers.

PBA import Lester Prosper made the most of his limited 13-minute playing time with six points and 10 rebounds.

In the debut of the Ateneo standout, Suwon improved to 14-17 in seventh place coming off the All-Star break.

Seoul continued to reel in the 10th seed with a 10-22 card despite the 24-point and nine-rebound effort of Darral Willis. Lee Jung-hyun had 13 points, four boards, and four assists in their ninth straight loss.

WONJU SLIDE

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano and Wonju DB Promy suffered their second straight loss at the hands of the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 87-72, at Goyang Gymnasium.

Alvano delivered 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and tallied three rebounds and three steals only for Wonju to drop to a 12-20 record in ninth place.

Wonju had no answer for Goyang import Dedric Lawson, who exploded for 40 points on top of nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Besides the American import, Choi Hyun-min and Kim Kang-sun had 13 and 12 points, respectively, with the Carrot Jumpers earning their fourth straight win to rise to fifth place with a 17-15 slate.

Wonju leaned on Kang Sang-jae, who had 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Lennard Freeman added 13 points and 14 boards as they lost four of their last five games.

