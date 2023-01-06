Dave Ildefonso’s Suwon KT Sonicboom debut in KBL delayed

MANILA, Philippines—Dave Ildefonso is set to be in attendance in the stands at Suwon KT Sonicboom’s match in the Korean Basketball League on Friday night after having his debut delayed, according to a report.

He was supposed to suit up for the Suwon in their match against the Rhenz Abando-led Anyang KGC but was pushed back due to paper problems.

In a report from the publication Jumpball Korea, “time is an issue” for Ildefonso with his player registration still incomplete amid stringent requirements from the Philippine government.

Ildefonso expected to make his debut after KBL’s All-Star festivities next week, also said Jumpball. He will likely miss Suwon’s next games against RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis and Jeonju.

Sonicboom is currently seventh in the standings with a 12-15 record while Anyang sits atop with 20 wins and eight losses.

Suwon will be enjoying the 22-year-old’s talents as he averaged 12 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in Ateneo’s championship run in Season 85.

Ildefonso confirmed his move to a professional league just hours after securing a title for the Blue Eagles in defeating University of the Philippines, 75-68, but did not say where.

That uncertainty was cleared just a few weeks after as he flew to Korea, confirming his commitment to the KBL where his fellow Atenean SJ Belangel is currently playing.

Suwon most recently notched a convincing win against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 90-77, on Sunday.

The UAAP champion will be joined by former PBA import Lester Prosper in Sonicboom’s lineup.

According to the same report, current Filipino imports in the KBL took longer to complete the requirements compared to American players because of ” documents and procedures required by the Philippine government.”

