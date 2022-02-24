February 24, 2022

Debasrita ruling the world of fashion

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Debasrita Mukherjee is the first Bengali who has represented and will represent Australia and India both in the international platform.

Born and brought up in Kolkata and currently settled in Australia, the proud mother of a 10 year old daughter has brought a path breaking success in the field of fashion and modelling.

Debasrita has won Mrs Universe Australia(1st Runner up), Mrs Asia International, Mrs Curves and Curls International 2021. She has also won Mrs Seacret Australia and became the brand Ambassador for the globally renowned brand Seacret. Debasrita is also the brand ambassador of Wonder of womanhood and received Wonder of womanhood Advocacy award in December 2021.

Debasrita’s envious success is definitely outstanding which will go on to deliver more such gems in the coming beauty pageants and in the world of fashion.

