January 27, 2022

‘Dil Se’ one of the leading thrift store of the City Of Joy donates to charities

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The last few years saw a significant change in the Fashion Industry. With a global movement on environmental consciousness gaining more support with each passing day, several fashion labels focusing on slow and sustainable clothing which are gaining popularity across nations. As these brands which are finding their way into everyone’s wardrobe essentials, another concept that has become the talk of the industry is thrift stores.

Dil Se, a Kolkata-based foundation has been working towards this for years, with “Recycle, Refresh, Rejoice!” being their goal.

Dil Se store in Kolkata

Founded by Mrs. Alka Dalmia, Mrs. Vidhi Agarwal, Mrs. Sangeeta Thacker, and Mrs. Manju Pachisia, the foundation works for the empowerment of the underprivileged and people with disabilities. Their one-of-a-kind concept store is among the first thrift stores in the city where one can buy new and like-new designer clothes at affordable prices.

Designers like Shantanu Goenka, Tarun Tahiliani, Anjali and Arjun Kapoor, and Navya are among others who donate their clothes to their stores. The proceeds from the sale of these designer-made cocktail gowns, saris, sherwanis, suits, and blazers are then donated to charitable causes.


Apart from their store, Dil Se is also associated with several charities which include donating 101 artificial limbs at the Mahavir Seva Sadan, sponsoring MISSING, an NGO which works towards creating awareness about sex trafficking and helps rehabilitate girls who have been through trafficking.

Dil Se looks forward to expanding the horizon of thrift stores in the city and bringing onboard newer designers and like-minded individuals.

