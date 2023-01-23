Dominic Thiem confirms rib injury, racing to be fit for Davis Cup

admin
18Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 10 Second


Dominic Thiem Australian Open

Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 17, 2023 Austria’s Dominic Thiem in action during his first round match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Carl Recine

Dominic Thiem has confirmed he suffered a rib injury during the Australian Open, but will look to recover for Davis Cup qualifiers which begin next month.

Thiem, a former U.S. Open champion, has struggled with injuries in recent years and fallen to number 98 in the world as a result.

The Austrian 29-year-old received a wildcard at the Australian Open where he was knocked out in the first round in straight sets by fifth seed Andrey Rublev after injuring a rib muscle while serving.

“Unfortunately, the year didn’t start the way I wanted. Especially in Melbourne, I wanted to perform at my best, but I tore a small muscle fiber in my rib,” Thiem said on Instagram.

“The results show that it’s not too bad, and playing at the Davis Cup should be possible. I will try everything in the upcoming week to get fit and practice well.”

Austria plays its Davis Cup qualifier against Croatia on Feb. 4-5.

RELATED STORIES

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories