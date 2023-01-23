Dominic Thiem confirms rib injury, racing to be fit for Davis Cup

Dominic Thiem has confirmed he suffered a rib injury during the Australian Open, but will look to recover for Davis Cup qualifiers which begin next month.
Thiem, a former U.S. Open champion, has struggled with injuries in recent years and fallen to number 98 in the world as a result.
The Austrian 29-year-old received a wildcard at the Australian Open where he was knocked out in the first round in straight sets by fifth seed Andrey Rublev after injuring a rib muscle while serving.
“Unfortunately, the year didn’t start the way I wanted. Especially in Melbourne, I wanted to perform at my best, but I tore a small muscle fiber in my rib,” Thiem said on Instagram.
“The results show that it’s not too bad, and playing at the Davis Cup should be possible. I will try everything in the upcoming week to get fit and practice well.”
Austria plays its Davis Cup qualifier against Croatia on Feb. 4-5.
