Doubleheader takes lid off of new PVL season

With a new system under a new coach but minus one vital piece, Petro Gazz hopes to start the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season the way it ended the last when the Cool Smashers battle the Alyssa Valdez-less Creamline Cool Smashers in the All-Filipino Conference that gets going Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Oliver Almadro has taken over Petro Gazz, which will be shooting for a followup of a stirring conquest of the Reinforced Conference field last year before coach Rald Ricafort left the squad to lead PLDT.

The Angels will also be without Myla Pablo, the veteran who moved to F2, leaving a lot of the scoring load on the shoulders of MJ Philips, Gretchel Soltones and Aiza Pontillas. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho and Akari get the new season going with Dante Alinsunurin debuting Flying Titans’ coach.





