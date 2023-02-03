Doubleheader takes lid off of new PVL season

With a new system under a new coach but minus one vital piece, Petro Gazz hopes to start the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season the way it ended the last when the Cool Smashers battle the Alyssa Valdez-less Creamline Cool Smashers in the All-Filipino Conference that gets going Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Oliver Almadro has taken over Petro Gazz, which will be shooting for a followup of a stirring conquest of the Reinforced Conference field last year before coach Rald Ricafort left the squad to lead PLDT.
The Angels will also be without Myla Pablo, the veteran who moved to F2, leaving a lot of the scoring load on the shoulders of MJ Philips, Gretchel Soltones and Aiza Pontillas. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Choco Mucho and Akari get the new season going with Dante Alinsunurin debuting Flying Titans’ coach.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Jury finds Elon Musk did not defraud Tesla investors with infamous ‘funding secured’ claim
[ad_1] A jury found Elon Musk not liable for costing investors millions of dollars when he issued a series of...
Al Riyadi bundles out PH squad in Dubai
[ad_1] The Philippines’ Strong Group squad couldn’t find a solution to Amir Saoud of Al Riyadi on Friday and bowed...
EJ ties season-best, but settles for Mondo Classic bronze
[ad_1] The Philippines’ Ernest Obiena competes during the Mondo Classic pole vault competition in gala format at the IFU Arena...
Jim Jordan subpoenas attorney general, FBI chief, education secretary
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued subpoenas Friday to the heads of the Justice Department,...
Beermen demolish third straight foe, and new coach Gallent excited to see how his squad would stack up in clash with Hotshots
[ad_1] Cameron Clark. PBA IMAGES San Miguel Beer on Friday fashioned out a result similar to its two previous games...
Govt Vehicles Older Than 15 Years to be Scrapped in UP Before April 1
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshGovt Vehicles Older Than 15 Years to be Scrapped in UP Before April 1 | Details Here...
Average Rating