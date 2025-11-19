Dr. Bina Modi Felicitated with "Woman Icon of the Year" Award by Mr Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India

Dr. Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises – KK Modi Group, was honoured with “Woman lcon of the Year” award, by Mr Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India, at the 9th Business Leadership Awards of The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

It recognises Dr. Modi as a leader who shapes business outcomes along with elevating people, communities, and possibilities.



Mr Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India, presented the Awards during the Inaugural Session of the 22nd Indo-US Economic Summit on 18th November 20025 at Hotel The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi by gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce organized its flagship – 22nd Indo-US Economic Summit, themed “Shaping a Shared Future: India-US Collaboration for Global Resilience”.

This recognition adds another feather to Dr Bina Modi’s hat of being a responsible business leader with accolades like Women Empowerment in Leadership, Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year, Most Inspiring Woman in Business, and Women Transforming India among many others.

Dr. Modi’s leadership has always placed 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀. This recognition is a tribute to her belief that when individuals are empowered, organisations thrive. She embodies:

A visionary mindset grounded in clarity, compassion, and courage

A commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

A deep conviction in profit with purpose

An ethical and sustainable approach that creates long-term value for all stakeholders

A passion for initiatives that give back to communities, society, and the planet