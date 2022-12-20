Menu
Search
Array

Driven not to yield to an ‘invader,’ Beermen shoot to live another day in series with HK’s Dragons

By: admin

Date:


June Mar Fajardo San Miguel Beer PBA

June Mar Fajardo. PBA IMAGES

San Miguel coach Leo Austria kept it simple when asked of the thing that keeps his crew going against a seemingly unflinching enemy which also understands the privilege and honor that comes with contending for—and winning—a Philippine Basketball Association title.

“We’re fighting for the pride of the Filipino people,” he said on Sunday, on the heels of a 98-96 escape from Bay Area that had the Beermen staying alive in the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, albeit barely, with the Dragons still holding a 2-1 lead and with two more shots to close them out in the best-of-three series.

The Beermen will try to extinguish one of those shots on Wednesday when Game 4 is played at Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City at 5:45 p.m. shortly after Barangay Ginebra tries to close out sister team Magnolia in the 3 p.m. game.

Austria and his charges will be an inspired lot, all thanks to that defiant stand on Sunday. But the seasoned coach and his prized big man say that they have to dig deep from where that splendid Game 3 performance came from.

“We need to give everything we’ve got. As ‘Pops’ would say, whatever’s left in our tank, we have to give it all out,” said six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds last Sunday.

“I’ve said this since I’ve been here: We have, probably, the deepest team in the league. We have guys who at any given moment can score the ball and play great defense,” said import Devon Scott, who also put up a double-double while also accounting for a game-winning block that night.

Barangay Ginebra hopes to turn the knob on the door leading to the championship series as the Gin Kings are now at full strength with pesky playmaker Nards Pinto back in the fold.

“There’s a bit of swelling left, but the pain is gone,” Pinto told reporters after playing his first game back from a right ankle sprain. “My concern now is just being comfortable.”

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone also feels that Pinto will be extra crucial as Magnolia’s Paul Lee—who played sparingly during the previous encounter—is expected to return for duty.

“He could be one of our primary stoppers on Paul,” the decorated mentor said.

Bay Area, a Hong Kong-based crew reinforced by Canadian standout Andrew Nicholson, is hoping to become the first guest club to win it all since the late Ron Jacobs steered Northern Consolidated—made up of future National team standouts and two naturalized players—won the 1985 Reinforced Conference.

“It would be a real honor to get to that grand final. And we’re close. I’m excited,” said Dragons coach Brian Goorjian.

The Finals, whether the Final Four ends in less than five games, will start on Christmas Day also at MOA Arena.

This will be the second straight year that the league plays on Christmas after NLEX took on Phoenix and Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia squared off last season which broke a spell that started in 2017.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleTexas A&M University student vanishes from apartment complex near campus
Next articleEagles to start another dynasty without three that bannered the last one
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Eagles to start another dynasty without three that bannered the last one

admin -
Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin celebrates with his players...

Driven not to yield to an ‘invader,’ Beermen shoot to live another day in series with HK’s Dragons

admin -
June Mar Fajardo. PBA IMAGES San Miguel coach Leo...

Texas A&M University student vanishes from apartment complex near campus

admin -
A Texas A&M University student who was last...

Native Hawaiian women, girls experience sex trafficking at alarming rates, report says

admin -
Native Hawaiian women and girls experience disproportionate levels...

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

Eagles to start another dynasty without three that bannered the last one

0
Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin celebrates with his players...

Driven not to yield to an ‘invader,’ Beermen shoot to live another day in series with HK’s Dragons

0
June Mar Fajardo. PBA IMAGES San Miguel coach Leo...

Texas A&M University student vanishes from apartment complex near campus

International 0
A Texas A&M University student who was last...

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh