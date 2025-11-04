Dubai is the New Startup Capital of Asia — and Doers Summit is Your Gateway to it

Doers Summit brings the global startup community to Dubai Silicon Oasis on November 26–27, 2025, gathering over 3,000 founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders for two days of actionable insights, real connections, and tangible outcomes. The Dubai edition marks a major milestone in The Doers Company’s journey to scale Doers Summit (formerly Reflect Festival) into a truly global platform with three active chapters: Athens, Limassol, and Dubai.

With over 3,000 founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders, Doers Summit will bring the global startup community for two days of actionable insights



“Dubai is the next step in our evolution from hosting an event to creating a movement. Doers Summit exists to turn introductions into deals and playbooks into execution. After strong outcomes in recent editions, we are bringing that momentum to Dubai to help doers connect and form partnerships that deliver real impact,” said Stylianos Lambrou, CEO & Co-founder of The Doers Company.

A global line-up of innovators and founders

The Dubai edition features an impressive lineup of founders and thought leaders shaping the future of innovation. Confirmed speakers include Markus Fuhrmann, co-founder of Delivery Hero and investor; Jamil Shinawi, a nine-time exited founder and the CEO and co-founder of AHOY; Alisa Adel, Senior Director of Research and Technology at Airbus; Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze; Nikos Moraitakis, co-founder and CEO of Workable; and Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus.



The Dubai edition will spotlight outstanding Indian voices shaping policy, research, capital, and healthcare. Joining the stage are Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, former Union Cabinet Minister and global policy strategist; Prof. Milind D. Atrey, Deputy Director (Academics, Research & Translation) at IIT Bombay; Dr Huzaifa H. Khorakiwala, Executive Director of Wockhardt Limited and head of Wockhardt Foundation; Ameya Prabhu, Founder and CEO of NAFA Capital Group and World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-Founder of HTLabs and OTTplay. Their perspectives strengthen the Summit’s bridge between India, the GCC, and global innovation hubs.

“This is a great opportunity for Indian startups to showcase their potential on the global stage and will certainly foster cross-border collaboration between India and the MENA region,” says Mudaliar.



Across three stages, the program focuses on what matters now in innovation. Attendees can access world-class sessions on building and scaling, with practical case studies, step-by-step playbooks, and candid Q&A sessions.



“Doers Summit is a snapshot of where the world is going. We designed the program for everyone who cares about what works. You will hear practical lessons, see emerging tech up close, and find your people in rooms designed for real conversations,” emphasized Dusan Duffek, Co-founder and Board Member of The Doers Company.

Where connections become outcomes

Designed with a festival-like atmosphere, Doers Summit makes it easy to meet the right people and turn conversations into tangible outcomes. Beyond the main stages, Dubai will come alive with a suite of networking experiences refined across past editions. Iconic venues across the city will host Doers in varied settings, from founder breakfasts and investor roundtables to rooftop salons and invite-only mixers.



Startup Spotlight and Doers Pitch will run at the heart of this experience. Doers Pitch allows selected startups to present in front of an investor jury and secure follow-up meetings. In recent editions, the program facilitated more than 50 follow-up meetings between startups and investors. Participation in Startup Spotlight unlocks pitching access and targeted exposure to investors and partners throughout the two-day program.

Tickets are now available for the Dubai edition

Founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders can secure tickets with the best pricing with full access to the two-day program, side events, and expo zones, plus priority for programming updates and side-event invitations.



Tickets are available now via doerssummit.com/city/dubai.

About The Doers Company

The Doers Company (tDC) has a history of shaking up the status quo. Based in Cyprus, it’s the force behind the Doers Summit, which has grown into a cornerstone event for the EMEA startup ecosystem. With projects like Doers United, a global community of tech leaders, and Elevate Summit, a real estate and proptech event, tDC is committed to sparking innovation across industries and geographies.

About Doers Summit

Doers Summit is a global gathering of founders, investors, operators, and leaders who turn ideas into action. Hosted across key cities, it brings together ambitious doers to share insights, spark collaborations, and build relationships that last. The platform is currently active across three chapters – Athens, Limassol, and Dubai — with curated content and spaces designed for real connection.