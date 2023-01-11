Dwight Ramos to miss B.League All-Star game due to ankle injury

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos was ruled out of the 2023 B.League All-Star Weekend on Saturday in Mito due to his right ankle injury.

The Japan B.League on Wednesday announced that the Filipino import will not be part of the Asia Rising Star game and will have to serve a suspension for his withdrawal in Levanga Hokkaido’s January 18 match against Utsunomiya Brex.

“Dwight Ramos of LEVANGA HOKKAIDO will not play in the B. LEAGUE ASIA RISING STAR game on Friday, January 13th in Mito due to injury. There will be no replacement for Ramos. Due to regulations for missing the B.LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME 2023 IN MITO, he will not be able to play in the round 18 game against Utsunomiya Brex on Wednesday, January 18th as well,” the league announced.

Ramos missed 17 consecutive games after tweaking his ankle during their 99-84 loss to Matthew Wright and Kyoto Hannaryz last November.

Hokkaido is reeling with a 7-21 record missing the Gilas Pilipinas star, who averaged 12.2 points 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.4 steals in 11 games.

Without Ramos, Wright, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. of Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, and brothers Kiefer Ravena of Shiga Lakes and Thirdy Ravena of San-En NeoPhoenix will lead the team of Asian imports when they battle the league’s local rising stars.

Division 2 imports Kobe Paras of Altiri Chiba, Jordan Heading of Nagasaki Velca, Roosevelt Adams of Kagawa Five Arrows, and Greg Slaughter of Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka are also part of the Filipino-laden squad.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next