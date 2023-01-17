Eagle-eyed Valdez nearing desired World Cup form

Back at the range after the holidays, Jayson Valdez is nearing the form he believes will make him a contender in the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Rifle 2023 slated in Jakarta, Indonesia, later this month.

“I’m almost there,’’ Valdez told the Inquirer, referring to a consistent output in training of at least 623 points in the 10-meter air rifle event. “Right now, we’re focusing on the proper execution of my technique. I should be in good form [come] the World Cup.

The event will be held from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7, and Valdez has dedicated his time practically right after the holidays trying to get better. He trains daily at Philippine National Shooting Association range in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

The 27-year-old shooter will see action in his pet event as well as in the men’s 50-m rifle three positions and mixed team events and will use the 35-nation meet as springboard for a return trip to the Olympics, this time in Paris next year.

Valdez is also scheduled to compete in the Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup Championships on March 1 to 10 in Jakarta, which will likewise host the Asia Rifle and Pistol Championship in February 2024, one of the qualifying meets for the Olympics.

The Filipino ace will shoot for one of the 16 quotas available for Paris in the Asia Rifle and Pistol Championships if he hasn’t punched a ticket yet before the qualifying period ends on June 9, 2024.

“I will have like six to nine competitions this year. I just took a short break during the holidays … but I’m now back to put in the work needed,’’ said Valdez. INQ

