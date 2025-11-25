A ceremony held this week in Chennai has shed light on the contributions of postdoctoral researchers, as senior academics and policy leaders emphasised the need for clearer and more sustainable career pathways in global higher education. Universities and research councils welcomed the initiative, noting that global rankings, national innovation output, and long-term economic competitiveness depend heavily on the success and retention of high-calibre postdoctoral talent.

EduTech Power India Awards 2025 Honour India’s Rising Global Postdoctoral Researchers

Hosted by the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai in association with RAISE Global Innovation Forum, UK; MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India; MIT Square Welfare Foundation; and MIT Square, London, the Postdoctoral Fellow Honouring Ceremony brought together scholars from leading institutions from India who completed their research across the UK, Europe, Australia, Thailand and many other asian countries. The event recognised fellows whose research spans priority areas including AI-driven healthcare, clean energy systems, advanced materials, biotechnology, digital education and sustainable development.

The postdoctoral fellow researchers who received the honours are Dr. Phani Kumar Polasi, Dr. Kapileswar N, Dr. Judy Simon, Dr. Amirthalakshmi T M, Dr. Pavithra Guru R, Dr. Mythili R, Dr. Ancy Micheal A, Dr. Annie Micheal A, Dr. Maniraj S P, Dr. Vani R, Dr. Sumathy G, Dr. Maheshwari A, Dr. Vijayalakshmi K, Dr. Sylvia Grace J, Dr. Vigneshwari S, Dr. Prabha B, Dr. Chandu P.M.S.S, Dr. Pravin A, Dr. Refonaa J, Dr. Jany Shabu S. L, Dr. Dhamodaran S, Dr. Janani N, Dr. Nafeza E, Dr. Bakkialakshmi V S, and Dr. Veena R S.

In addition, senior academic leaders were also recognised: Dr. G. R. Suresh, Principal of the Year; Dr. R. Madhusudhanan, Dean of the Year; Dr. Anandavel Vadivel, Dean of the Year; and Dr. Muthukumaran K, Social Service of the Year.

As the event concluded, fellows described the recognition as “encouraging,” “humbling,” and “a powerful motivator to continue pushing boundaries at a global level.” Many expressed hope that such platforms will become more common across the UK research landscape.

Awardees were selected for both research excellence and broader contributions to open science, industry partnerships and policy impact. Organisers confirmed the ceremony will become an annual event, with plans to expand participation globally and strengthen dialogue around improving postdoctoral support across the higher education sector.