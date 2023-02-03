EJ ties season-best, but settles for Mondo Classic bronze

Playing in an event named after a rival whose been the sport’s proverbial bar, EJ Obiena on Thursday (Friday in Manila) continued on his medal-churning ways, bagging a bronze in the Mondo Classic 2023 in Uppsala, Sweden.

The world No. 3 vaulter cleared 5.91 meters in his third and final attempt to finish third as he sustained a prolific start to the season that started with a bronze and a gold, this time, though, it was against a far more talented field counting Armand Duplantis.

Duplantis cleared 6.10 meters to run away with the gold medal in front of an adoring hometown crowd at IFU Arena, with KC Lightfoot of the United States scooping up the silver via a countback on Obiena.

Obiena’s outing matched his season best and the Philippine national indoor record he reset last year during the Perce Elite also in France.

But more importantly, it showed how the 27-year-old from Tondo, Manila, is showing that Duplantis—whom he beat last year—remains on target.

Duplantis, whose loss to Obiena came in the Diamond League in August, attempted to shatter his personal best by going for 6.22m. He failed all three tries.

Obiena was supposed to see action in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan where he is the solid favorite, but logistical woes concerning his poles scrapped that plan.





