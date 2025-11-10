epikdoc Pro Launches with Patient LLM and XRAY AI to Redefine Trust in Dentistry

epikdoc, India’s leading AI-driven dental platform, today announced the launch of epikdoc Pro, alongside its groundbreaking Patient LLM that thinks like a dentist, a first-of-its-kind tool that empowers patients to seek independent second opinions, view their X-rays with AI-powered clarity, and instantly connect with the right dentist, sorted through the eyes of other dentists, all through a single, seamless interface. The Patient LLM has already facilitated over 13,000 second opinions and continues to grow rapidly, underscoring the strong demand for transparent and reliable dental care in India.

At the core of this launch is a commitment to addressing one of dentistry’s biggest challenges: trust. India lacks a robust system of primary dental healthcare, leaving patients uncertain about inconsistent treatment plans, non-standardized costs, and insufficient transparency. This erosion of trust has impacted both patients and ethical practitioners. epikdoc aims to change that. By combining preventive AI diagnosis with simplified patient explanations through XrayIQ, boosting doctor productivity with EpikVoice, enhancing efficiency with epikLabs, and enabling direct collaboration among patients, clinics, and labs, epikdoc Pro delivers a unified ecosystem that is transparent, efficient, and centered on patient well-being.



“Dentistry in India has long needed a bridge between patients, practitioners, and labs,” said Dr. Sanjeet Shanker, Founder & CEO, epikdoc. “With epikdoc Pro and Patient LLM, we are not just adding features, we are rebuilding the foundation of trust in oral healthcare. Finally, an AI built by dentists for dentists. By making it an active partner in preventive care, diagnosis, and patient understanding, we are enabling dentists to focus on care while empowering patients with clarity and confidence.”



epikdoc Pro has been designed as a complete platform for the entire dental care journey. Patients benefit from preventive insights, AI-driven second opinions, and enhanced clarity with color-coded X-rays, features that are already driving revenue growth for clinics by up to 30 percent. Doctors save 5–7 hours weekly with intelligent voice-to-notes, CRM tools, recall billing, and streamlined patient engagement. epikLabs, which is currently being tested in three dental labs in India, has also gained from automated workflows. Until now, phone calls and WhatsApp communication have dominated, but these are now replaced with a seamless interface. Technician timers, traceable deliveries, and WhatsApp-enabled pickups ensure efficiency across the value chain.



The platform’s impact is already visible at scale. Since its inception, epikdoc has connected more than 100 clinics, facilitated over 13,000 second opinions, supported 640+ doctors across India, and performed more than 1.8 million AI-powered X-ray reads. These numbers highlight the growing adoption of epikdoc’s technology as the future of oral healthcare.



Looking ahead, epikdoc sees immense opportunity in the dental care ecosystem. With the current addressable market valued at $44 billion, the company is confident about capturing a significant share of it through continued innovation and patient-centric solutions.



About epikdoc

epikdoc is India’s first Dental Super App, built by dentists for dentists. Designed as a connected ecosystem for patients, dentists, and labs, it integrates AI-assisted diagnosis, voice-powered documentation, lab workflows, and secure patient data management. With DPDP and ABHA compliance, epikdoc ensures privacy, transparency, and trust while helping clinics and labs scale operations seamlessly. By bridging patients, doctors, and labs, epikdoc is redefining modern dentistry in India and shaping the future of oral healthcare worldwide.