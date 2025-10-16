Eugenix Hair Sciences Unveils Its Global Facility for Hair Restoration in Gurgaon

Over the past decade and a half, Eugenix Hair Sciences has pioneered path-breaking innovations such as the Direct Hair Transplantation (DHT) technology, widely considered the gold standard in hair transplant methodology worldwide. Today, Eugenix stands not just as an industry leader in India but as a world-renowned brand, having conducted more than 18,000 successful hair transplant procedures for patients from over 90 countries.

Eugenix Hair Sciences Founders addressing the media with Sonu Nigam

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/shorts/1Sp4UcsypRs

Taking its mission to the next level, Eugenix unveiled its Global Facility in Gurgaon, a state-of-the-art center designed to serve patients from India and across the world. The unveiling was graced by globally acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam, who praised Eugenix for its pioneering contributions and for spearheading India’s leadership in medical innovation.

Sonu Nigam said, “The truth is, many people do not know that the biggest breakthrough in modern hair transplants — DHT — was invented right here in India by Dr. Arika Bansal and Dr. Pradeep Sethi in 2013. What they created has now become the global gold standard, followed by doctors worldwide. I feel proud to see India leading the world in this field.”

At the unveiling event, Eugenix also dedicated a number of surgical wings, lounges and key spaces in the facility to leaders from the world of business, sports, art and more with special commemorative plaques that were inaugurated by the founders and the chief guests.

India has witnessed a rapid rise in demand for advanced hair care and restoration solutions over the past five years.

The India hair care market generated revenue of about USD 5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of nearly 11%.

This growth is driven by rising awareness of scientifically backed solutions, demand for corrective procedures, and increasing medical tourism to India.

These trends underline the significance of Eugenix’s innovations and the global relevance of the Gurgaon facility.

Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Founder and Chairman, Eugenix Hair Sciences shared, “This new global facility is a culmination of close to two decades of innovation, experience, and commitment to excellence. We believe in a patient-first approach, harnessing the very best of cutting-edge R&D and technology combined with a spirit of service to build a world class medical brand in India.”

Dr. Arika Bansal, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Eugenix Hair Sciences added, “Eugenix represents the very best of Indian medical expertise. Here at Eugenix, we strive to combine scientific precision with artistry — and this new facility exemplifies that ethos on a world-class scale.”

About Eugenix Hair Sciences

Founded by Dr. Arika Bansal and Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Eugenix Hair Sciences is globally recognized as a pioneer in hair restoration. The founders invented the Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technology in 2013, now adopted by leading doctors worldwide. With over 18,000 successful procedures for patients from 90+ countries, Eugenix combines cutting-edge technology with compassion, setting new benchmarks for patient experience and outcomes.