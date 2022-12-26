MANILA, Philippines—Malacañang is reportedly looking for a new chairman for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), just four months after appointing Noli Eala to the post.

And Dino Aldeguer, the former La Salle basketball star in the UAAP two decades back, is reportedly very high on a very short list of candidates for the top post of the government’s sports funding agency.

The Inquirer learned of the development from three separate reliable sources who all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not in the position to speak on the matter.

The sources said Aldeguer’s appointment is just awaiting the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Eala, the ex-PBA commissioner, was given the assignment by Malacañang last Aug. 30. But close to 120 days since then, the Office of the President has yet to fill three slots of the four-man commissioners’ board, having previously named bowling Hall of Fame member Bong Coo.

“What I know is that the post had already been offered to Dino,” one source revealed. “There are just some details being finalized.”

Another source added that Eala “being appointed during the term of [former executive secretary] Vic Rodriguez is his biggest disadvantage here. And we know that the basketball player (Aldeguer) has the inside track (as Eala’s replacement).”

The 47-year-old Aldeguer, whose collegiate basketball career was highlighted by a Hail Mary three-pointer in Game 3 of the 1999 UAAP Finals against University of Santo Tomas that eventually led to the Green Archers’ second of four straight titles under Franz Pumaren, could not be reached for comment.

The Inquirer also reached out to Eala and is awaiting a reply from the former Philippine Basketball Association commissioner. INQ

