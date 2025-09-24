Excentia Infra Launches Phase 2 of Excentia Tatva, Dehradun’s Ultra-Luxury Landmark

Leading realty player, Excentia Infra, announces the launch of phase 2 of its flagship project, Excentia Tatva, located on Rajpur Road, Dehradun, with the unveiling of its Tower D. The launch follows the overwhelming success of Phase I.

Excentia Infra launches Phase 2 of Excentia Tatva

The launch coincides with the auspicious occasion of Navratra, reinforcing the company’s vision of creating homes that blend luxury, sustainability, and lifestyle excellence. Tower D, the phase 2 at Excentia Tatva, offers 64 ultra-luxury residences, including 3 & 4 BHK units ranging from 2,350 sq. ft. to 4,075 sq. ft., along with limited penthouses that provide uninterrupted panoramic mountain views.

Excentia Tatva is Dehradun’s first IGBC Pre-Certified Gold Rated Green Building, spread across 5 acres with 307 units in 5 towers, setting new benchmarks in biophilic architecture, sustainability, and resort-style living.

Manit Sethi, Director, Excentia Infra, said, “Excentia Tatva is our vision of urban luxury redefined, where each of earth’s elements weaves a beautiful story of nature and opulence. Here, from architecture and sustainability to lifestyle amenities and mountain views, everything comes together to create an unparalleled living experience. The launch of phase 2 marks the next chapter in this iconic project, offering residents the rare combination of exclusivity, comfort, and growth potential in Dehradun’s real estate market.“

Excentia Tatva features over 1 lakh sq. ft. of premium club and terrace facilities across the project. The amenities include an Infinity All-Weather Pool, Luxury Spa Retreat, Private Screening Room, Amphitheatre, Skyplex, Banquet Hall & Party Lawn, Fine-Dining Restaurant & Open Bar, and an Arcade & VR Gaming zone, creating a true resort-style living experience within the city. The project also features unique terrace features such as a Croquet Play Area, Jogging Track, Skating Rink, Volleyball Court, Kid’s Play Area, and a Glass Bridge Walkway at 45 meters height, ensuring a lifestyle that blends recreation, leisure, and scenic beauty.

Besides, the entire project features imported marble flooring, luxurious modular kitchens, up to 10 ft. wide balconies, EV charging, home automation, and a 7-tier security system. Its prime location places it within proximity to the Taj Hotel (1 km), Max Hospital (1 km), Pacific Mall (1.5 km), DIT University (4 km), and The Doon School (8 km).

With the Launch of Phase 2, Excentia Infra reinforces its commitment to delivering ultra-luxury, sustainable, and thoughtfully designed homes in Dehradun.