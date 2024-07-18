Experts Warn Against Unusual Symptoms of Strokes in Young Individuals; Call for Raising Awareness and Appropriate Medical Interventions

Mr. Ramesh Dutt (name changed), in his 40s, was leading a normal and active life, with occasional smoking and drinking habits. However, a few days ago, he experienced severe discomfort and was rushed to a local hospital with symptoms including a severe headache, vomiting, restlessness, and an inability to walk. The initial CT scan at the local hospital showed no abnormalities, leading to a suspicion of a psychiatric issue. Despite treatment, his condition deteriorated, prompting his family to seek further medical attention at Narayana Hospital RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur.

Experts at RN Tagore Hospital highlight this case to warn against the unusual symptoms of stroke, particularly being seen in younger individuals, and to raise awareness about this serious health issue. Upon admission, the patient experienced seizures and was moved to the ICU and placed on a ventilator. A repeat CT scan revealed a significant stroke caused by a leaking blood vessel in his brain. Dr. Kaushik Sundar, Consultant, Interventional Neurology, Dr. Gobinda Pramanick, Consultant, Interventional and Diagnostic Neuroradiologist, and their team performed an advanced brain angiogram procedure and detected an aneurysm—a dangerous balloon-like bulge in a blood vessel.

Narayana Hospital RN Tagore Hospital has undertaken the responsibility of not only treating stroke patients but also raising awareness about the unusual stroke symptoms that are often overlooked or misdiagnosed in younger individuals. Dr. Kaushik Sundar commented, “This case illustrates the importance of considering neurological causes when a patient presents with unusual symptoms. The brain angiogram was crucial in identifying the aneurysm, which could have been fatal if left untreated. By utilizing advanced endovascular coiling, we were able to repair the leaky vessel without invasive surgery.”

Experts emphasize that the successful procedure and subsequent discharge of the patient highlight the critical need for timely and accurate diagnosis of stroke symptoms in younger individuals.

Common symptoms of stroke include:

• Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

• Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.

• Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

• Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

• Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

Emphasizing the broader implications, Mr. R Venkatesh, Group COO of Narayana Health, added, “Narayana Health Kolkata has been serving the people of Bengal for the last two decades. We believe in taking care of our community by providing the highest standard of medical care and support. This case underscores our commitment to ensuring that patients receive timely and accurate diagnoses, along with the best possible treatments. By raising awareness about stroke symptoms, we aim to improve outcomes and save lives.”

In Mr. Ramesh’s case, the patient’s family was informed about the seriousness of the condition and supported the treatment plan. The aneurysm will be closely monitored for the next 3-5 years to ensure it remains stable, offering hope for a full recovery.